Lothian, Md. – All-American golfer Troy Loughry held off a challenge in Maryland on Sunday to become Butler County Community College's first two-time winner of a region title, and the Pioneers earned an unprecedented second consecutive berth in the national championship tournament by defeating Anne Arundel Community College at The Cannon Club in Lothian.
Loughry, a Grove City graduate, won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Region 20 individual crown by 4 strokes in the two-round tournament. The Pioneers claimed their second team title in a row for the first time with a 26-stroke victory.
Loughry finished the Region 20 tournament Sunday with a 147, topping first-round leader Chase Richardson, of Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, who ended with a 151.
Loughry in 2022 won the Region 20 individual crown with a 146 and by 8 strokes over Dylan Weiss, Anne Arundel, and the Pioneers, the team title with a 23-stroke victory against Anne Arundel at the Links at Spring Church in Apollo.
BC3's Region 20 championship and its automatic berth in the NJCAA Division III national championship tournament in Chautauqua, N.Y., was the program's sixth overall. In addition to 2022, the Pioneers earned berths in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019.
