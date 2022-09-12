GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls soccer team was looking for a shot in the arm offensively. The last three games hadn’t gone the Trojans’ way.
They got that spark on Monday night as senior midfielder Sarah Mallek finished with a hat trick against Kennedy Catholic in a 9-1 win.
“We had a couple injuries, and tonight we really just came together as a team without those couple players that we have missing,” Mallek said. “We played really well together, kept the passes to our feet and we finished.”
Lily Bailey scored twice for the Trojans while Payton Davis, Megan Wood, Stacie Weimert and Karis Thurber each had one goal. Kelsi Russell, Keetin Thurber and Abby Hammond each had an assist.
Emily Weimert made one stop in net for Greenville on a slow night for the Trojan goalkeepers.
Jade Nguyen found the back of the net for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Kennedy goalkeeper Armani Walker made 14 saves.
The Trojans (2-3) had been outscored 6-2 in their last two games – both 3-1 losses to Wilmington and Conneaut Area. They wanted to get the offense going before meetings with North East and Hickory later in the week.
Mallek got Greenville on the board early with an unassisted goal two minutes into the match.
“(Mallek) is our senior captain and she really stepped up this game,” Greenville head coach Ashley Jones said. “She cheers on the younger kids. She’s a really good role model for all the players.”
Greenville didn’t wait long to add to its lead. Davis added a goal less than six minutes later, and Wood scored her goal off an assist from Russell.
Stacie Weimert found the back of the net with 3:14 left in the first half to give the Trojans a 4-0 lead at intermission.
Bailey scored her first of the night just over eight minutes into the second half. Mallek added her second goal less than two minutes later and scored her third with 24:52 to play.
Nguyen got the Golden Eagles on the board after popping the ball up from around the 20-yard line. The ball carried just beyond the outstretched hand of Ella McCowien, who was inserted at goalie, and into the bottom left corner of the net.
Bailey found the back of the net for a second time off an assist from Keetin Thurber with just over eight minutes remaining, and Karis Thurber scored off a touch from Hammond in the final minute.
It’s an educational year for the Golden Eagles. Head coach Chris Stanisky said over one-third of his players are playing for the first time. He also has a small roster consisting of only 12 players.
Stanisky said the new players are still adjusting to the game. He said the next goal is to eliminate the nervousness with the ball and play “simple soccer.”
He also said Walker is quickly learning the positioning and aggressiveness required to play goalie, despite only playing in two games.
“We’re going up against a team that clearly has a lot of experience,” Stanisky said. “I’m really proud of the girls. They didn’t give up. I think it’s a learning experience against a team like that.”
With the uptick in goals, the Trojans will look to carry that momentum into the remainder of their schedule. Mallek said Monday’s win could be a building block with region play approaching.
“It shows us that we can score,” Mallek said. “I think it’s important to keep our confidence up.”
