MERCER – A couple of inches. That’s all that separated Jake Mattocks from a no-hitter. However, the Mercer righty had to settle for a one-hitter instead.
Mattocks’ pitching guided the Mustangs to an 11-1 win over Reynolds on Wednesday at Brady Springs Park.
The senior Mustang had a no-hitter going into the top of the fourth inning. Nolan Reichard reached via a fielding error by Mercer, and Cameron Buckley dropped a 1-0 pitch along the right-field chalk.
“Once you’re in a groove, the strikes just come easier,” Mattocks said. “Everything just feels more fluent, and just a small mistake or a lucky drop like that, it puts a little kink in the hose.”
Mattocks allowed one unearned run on one hit and a walk, striking out three in a five-inning complete game.
“He told me he felt good today in warmups,” Mercer head coach Art Amos said. “Definitely showed today.”
Jayden Amos went 3-for-3 – including two doubles – with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Mustangs’ lineup. Troy Bachman and Aedan Ryhal both went 2-for-4, but Bachman scored thrice and Ryhal accounted for two runs scored.
Cole Fisher, Ethan Christie, Gabe Martin and Mattocks each drove in one run apiece.
The Mustangs (5-4 Region 1, 5-6) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Bachman singled to center to lead off the game. He scored on a double to the left-center field gap from Jayden Amos to get the Mustangs on the board.
“We’re kinda in a team slump,” Art Amos said. “It seems like we’ve been hitting the ball right to people. Tonight was definitely a turn towards the better as far as hitting the ball.”
It was the second inning where things fell apart for the Raiders (3-7 R1, 3-8), and Mercer took advantage.
Reynolds committed three errors, which led to five unearned runs crossing in the second. In total, the Raiders were assessed five errors, leading to eight unearned runs.
“We’re in a really tough spot as far as cleaning things up, but we’re gonna find ourselves,” Reynolds head coach Bob Foust said. “We’re gonna get back to work and keep going. There’s nothing more we can do.
“We have to own the fact that we make a lot of errors. We have to own it. Until we own that and figure it out ... we gotta change it after we figure it out. That’s what we do.”
The Mustangs tacked on another run when Martin bunted home Ben Godfrey in the third for a 7-0 lead.
Ryan Broadwater drove in the Raiders’ only run following Buckley’s hit. Broadwater hit a tapper back to Mattocks on the mound with Eric Stanton in as Nolan Reichard’s courtesy runner. Mattocks decided to take the out a first base and Stanton scored.
Amos hit a one-out double to left-center in the bottom of the fourth. He eventually came around to score on a fielding error.
The Mustangs scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to trigger the mercy rule with two down in the inning.
Carter Reichard was handed the loss. He allowed seven runs – two earned – on five hits and a pair of walks. He struck out one in three innings pitched.
The Mustangs have won three out of their last four games, with the lone loss coming to Sharpsville. They hope the momentum continues to build for a second-half push with Sharon and West Middlesex upcoming.
“We just gotta win out,” Mattocks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.