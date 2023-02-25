SHARON – It was nearly the last possible second, but Sharon's Mike Mazurek earned a quick two points. All that was left was to survive the final seconds.
The Sharon senior did just that, pulling out a 4-2 victory over General McLane's Wilson Spires in the championship round of the District 10 wrestling tournament. The second round of the postseason was held on Saturday evening at Sharon High School.
"Getting close," Mazurek said. "Knew I needed to do something. Getting that reversal with one minute left, I knew I had to do something to win."
Mazurek was one of four locals to win a District 10 title. The others were Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar, Reynolds' Jalen Wagner and Grove City's Hunter Hohman and Cody Hamilton.
Reynolds' Angelo Lomonte (107), Chase Bell (133) and Tino Gentile (145), Grove City's Hudson Hohman (121) and Greenville's Rudy Gentile were local runner-ups in their weight classes.
Wagner earned a 3-1 decision over Fort LeBoeuf's Conner McChesney at 172, and Lazzar (139) got the better of Rudy Gentile for a 4-0 decision.
Grove City had back-to-back wins by locals at 145 and 160.
Hamilton won the first of the two matches with a 6-2 decision over Reynolds' Tino Gentile. Hunter Hohman followed with a 9-4 decision – which was the result of a six-point final round – over Conneaut Area's Collin Hearn.
"Cody had a tough loss last weekend, Hunter had a thriller last weekend. I think they both kinda calmed down in the finals this week," Grove City head coach Wesley Phipps said. "Both looked very good, very dominant in their matches."
The top eight in each weight class advanced to the next round, which will be held on Saturday at Sharon High School.
The Sharon coaching staff wants to see the Tigers' senior heavyweight make his way down to state. With each passing match, more and more pressure is applied to the wrestlers.
But Mazurek feels confident going into the regional round, and he wants to go as far as possible. It's a game of survive and advance, and winning the district title generates some momentum for the second half of the postseason.
"I need to do something for the Sharon wrestling program," Mazurek said. "Try and help them out, and leave my mark on this program since it's helped me from my seventh-grade year to now."
COACH OF THE YEAR
Phipps was named the coach of the year before the district championships took to the mat.
Phipps has overseen the rebuilding of the Grove City wrestling program. He only had one senior on the roster, but the Eagles still managed to get to the District 10 dual tournament.
The Grove City coach plans on reaching out to former Eagles coach Marty Ruley, who was hospitalized last week and sent home to hospice care.
"It's been an honor. Been going through a lot of stuff recently with my old coach, coach Ruley, who was kind of a legend around here," Phipps said. "I'm excited to get to share this with him come Monday."
OTHER LOCAL REGIONAL QUALIFIERS
• 114 – Waylon Waite, Reynolds; Hunter Geibel (Commodore Perry).
• 121 – Ethan Springer, Sharpsville.
• 127 – Will Schelz, Grove City; Alex Rueberger, Sharpsville.
• 133 – Mequan Maxwell, Sharon; Jonathan Bissell, Sharpsville; Braydon Porter, Greenville.
• 152 – Caullin Summers, Sharpsville; Christian Hacker, Sharon; Louie DeJulia, Reynolds.
• 160 – Vito Gentile, Reynolds.
• 172 – Danick Hinkson, Commodore Perry; Josh Divens, Sharpsville; Alex Hackweider, Grove City.
• 189 – Brayden McCloskey, Reynolds; Teage Calvin, Greenville.
• 215 – Hunter Yeager, Commodore Perry; Braiden Reich, Slippery Rock.
• 285 – Garet Guthrie, Commodore Perry; Joey Peterson, Greenville.
