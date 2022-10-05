SHARPSVILLE – Every time the Sharpsville volleyball team started to gain some momentum, McDowell took it right back.
The Blue Devils fell to McDowell 3-1 on Wednesday evening at Sharpsville High School for the their second loss of the season. McDowell fell in the first set but rebounded to to win 22-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15.
“McDowell’s a very good team,” Sharpsville head coach Chad Anderson said. “They set all three positions – outside, middle and front right – and so defensively, they make it challenging in terms of at the net with our block being a little slow a little bit then causes problems defensively at times.”
Bella Ritenour had 12 kills and five blocks to lead the Blue Devils. Ryleigh Fry had 30 assists to set up Ritenour in the middle.
Chasie Fry finished with 10 points, 12 digs, six kills and three aces.
Breanna Hanley recorded eight digs and five kills, Lillian Morrison had five kills and three blocks, Paige Doyle hustled for seven digs and Mia Sarchet tallied five kills.
The combination of Ritenour and Ryleigh Fry got the Blue Devils (9-2) going early. The Blue Devils’ offense was in rhythm, and the first set saw both teams exchanging the lead frequently.
Ritenour ended the first set with a spike off an assist from Ryleigh Fry after the Trojans cut the lead to 24-22.
“You can set the middle when you’re in system,” Anderson said. “When you’re out of system, you have to set the outside or the front right a little more than you’d like to.”
The rest of the match had a different feel, however.
The Blue Devils scored the first point in all three of the remaining sets. But McDowell (8-4), battled back each time to go on an extended points streak.
After leading 2-0, Sharpsville found itself in a 14-4 hole in the second set.
The Trojans were setting up their offense and taking advantage with attacks from outside hitter Macy Testa. The Blue Devils started to claw their way back into the set, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
The third set was more competitive with McDowell held a narrow 14-13 lead midway through. But the Trojans scored 11 of the final 12 points in the set to pull away.
The fourth set was almost identical to the third. The Trojans held a 14-13 lead before pulling away with a series of effective outside plays.
“Sometimes our energy would fall of in terms of what was going on,” Anderson said. “Just talked to our other coaches and talked about the fact that when we were in control of serve and receive and we were keeping them out of system, we were in good shape.
“As the game went along, they were more in system than we were, and that caused problems.”
Anderson said the team’s success in serve and receive and offensive production will be the most important factors if the Blue Devils want to make a run in the postseason.
“It’s what we talk about in the huddle before we start every game – control serve, control serve and receive and execute offensively when we make a good pass,” Anderson said.
