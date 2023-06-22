For many, today marks the beginning of a new chapter. That's true for the athletes and one local coach.
The top senior football talent is set to converge on Allegheny College for the 12th annual District 10 Showcase. It's the final time football stars from Erie to Wilmington will get a chance to represent their high schools before moving on.
That's also true for Mark Means, the former West Middlesex head coach and defensive assistant for the co-op between the Big Reds and Sharpsville.
Tonight's showcase will mark his final game as a high school coach. He's setting aside the headset to spend more time with his family, specifically his 7- and 4-year-old daughters.
"I want to spend a lot time with them as they're getting into more sports, different things and different activities," Means said.
Means said the South is short on offensive linemen this year, but the strength is in the skill positions.
Guys like Farrell receiver Kylon Wilson, Slippery Rock receiver John Sabo and Sharon running back Jayveerh White will be just a few names on the offensive side of the ball.
Sharpsville-West Middlesex linebacker Christian Snyder is one of the leaders on defense. Farrell standout Zaire Thomas will also be posted at linebacker and fellow Steeler Jasean Boatwright will also play at defensive end.
The majority of the South roster consists of Mercer County players. The exceptions being a few athletes from Karns City and Butler.
"Guys are coming together from all different schools and they're having fun," Means said. "It's a great opportunity for them to get together and kinda bond while going against guys they've been going against throughout the season. Now, being able to come together on a team, it's pretty cool. It's pretty nice."
"It's an honor to be able to do this – represent Mercer County and even Butler County with the Butler, Karn City guys on there – and to showcase our talent down here in this area and go head-to-head with some good competition up in the north" Means said.
GETTING AN EARLY LOOK
Last season, Allegheny College hosted a District 10 football combine for any underclassmen that wanted to participate. That opportunity is returning before tonight's kickoff.
Means said Grove City College, Thiel College, Edinboro University and Alfred University will be in attendance. Other regional programs like Bethany College could also send representatives.
For interested D-10 underclassmen, registration starts at 1:30 p.m. with the combine starting at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 to participate.
"The guys can go through laser 40-yard dashes, pro shuttle, broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill and a power ball throw," Means said. "It's exciting. Then they'll get a card with all their times and numbers on that, a t-shirt and a ticket to the game at 7 p.m."
