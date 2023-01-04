Mercer High School is preparing to induct the 2022-2023 of the Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame.
The honorees will be enshrined into the Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame during two different ceremonies in the high school gymnasium. Jeremy Sample (class of 1999) will be inducted during the Mercer vs. Rocky Grove boys’ basketball game on Jan. 6. The 1970 Cross Country team will be inducted during the Mercer vs. Farrell boys’ basketball game on Jan. 13. All of the inductees and their families will be honored at a reception immediately following each contest in the middle-high school library.
JEREMY SAMPLE (1999)
Jeremy Sample was a four-year letterwinner as an independent swimmer at Mercer High School.
Sample was a four-time qualifier for the District 10 Swimming Championships, earning seven first-place finishes and one second place finish throughout his career.
As one of the top two finishers at districts, he qualified for the PIAA State Championships at McCoy Natatorium at Penn State University all four years Sample won the state championship in the 50-yard freestyle during his junior year and finished third his senior year. Additionally, he finished in the top four in the 100-yard backstroke three times – second his sophomore year, third his junior year and second his senior year.
Sample earned numerous awards for his accomplishments in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, being named to the High School Swim Coaches Association All-State team at the conclusion of his junior and seniors seasons (1998 and 1999). Additionally, he was awarded the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) Top 16 Award in 1998 and 1999. He also received the United St Marine Corp. Distinguished Athlete Award and was named to the Who’s Who in High School Sports.
Outside of interscholastic swimming, Sample competed at the Shenango Valley YMCA from ages 7 to 18, caring over five first place finishes, five YMCA State Championships, and qualified for the YMCA Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida three consecutive years (1996-99). At the YMCA Nationals, he took 11th place in the 50 freestyle. This earned Sample the YMCA Top 16 Award. In the summer of 1997, Sample was invited to be a member of a swim delegation for the World Sports Exchange Program and traveled to Australia to compete with other swimmers from across the United States.
Upon graduation, Sample continued his academic & athletic careers at Cornell University. In January of his freshman year, he was diagnosed with cancer (Burkitt’s Lymphoma). Sample redshirted his freshman year and took a medical leave of absence from the university. Following successful treatment, he returned to Cornell in August 2000 to resume his academic & athletic career. Through hard work and determination, he was able to qualify for the Eastern Ivy Swim League (EISL) Championships and was awarded the Courage & Comeback Award. Sample was a four-year letterwinner at Cornell and was a three-time All-Ivy Academic/Athletic Scholar, earning a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2005.
Sample’s last swimming competition took place in 2019 at the Keystone State Games as a Master’s swimmer in the 35-40 age group. He earned four gold medals in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Sample serves as the Vice President of Operations for Lion Brewery and Beverage Company in Wikes-Barre. He and his wife, Aimee, currently reside in Nicholson with their two children, Raegan (13) and Jayden (11).
1970 CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
The 1970 Cross Country team, under Hall of Fame head coach James Waldorf, had arguable the most successful season in school history. The team finished the regular season with a record of 10-1.
At the inaugural Mercer County Meet held at Commodore Perry, the team took home runner-up honors with five team members finishing in the Top 10 – Marty Mattocks, Glenn Orlosky, Max Creasy, Barry King and Cory Masson. The following week at Edinboro, the team became the first school in Mercer County to capture the District 10 Class B Championship with Top 10 performances by Marty Mattocks, Glenn Orlosky and Barry King. The Mustangs concluded the season at Penn State University as PIAA Class B State Runner-Up to Neshannock High School by 11 points, with Marty Mattocks finishing third and Glenn Orlosky finishing 19th.
Team members included seniors Jim Baxter, Robert (Max) Creasy, Cory Masson and Marty Mattocks; juniors Glenn Orlosky and David Wardle, sophomores Edward Zahuranec and William Zahuranec; freshman Ron Graham, Barry King, William Knoll, Sam Marks and Carl McCullough.
