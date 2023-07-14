The Mercer Area School District is seeking nominations from the community for the 24th class of inductees into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Criteria for selection include the following:
• A graduate of Mercer High School prior to 2014, who excelled within the athletic program during his/her high school career and beyond (college, professional, etc.)
• Coaches are eligible for consideration five years after they have retired from coaching their sport.
• Athletic teams are eligible for consideration ten years after the team’s last season of participation.
Nominations should be accompanied by copies of supporting materials (newspaper articles, excerpts from yearbooks/media guides, certificates, etc.) that provide verifiable statistical information, including record-setting performances. These items will be reviewed by the selection committee for possible induction.
Nominations may be submitted to Dr. Michael Piddington, assistant superintendent, Mercer Area School District; 545 West Butler St., Mercer, Pa. 16137 or via e-mail at mpiddington@mercer.k12.pa.us. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 1. You may also call 724-662-5100 for additional information.
NOTE: Nominations will be considered or reviewed without support materials.
