The Mercer Area School District is seeking nominations from the community for the 24th class of inductees into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Criteria for selection include the following:

A graduate of Mercer High School prior to 2014, who excelled within the athletic program during his/her high school career and beyond (college, professional, etc.)

Coaches are eligible for consideration five years after they have retired from coaching their sport.

Athletic teams are eligible for consideration ten years after the team’s last season of participation.

Nominations should be accompanied by copies of supporting materials (newspaper articles, excerpts from yearbooks/media guides, certificates, etc.) that provide verifiable statistical information, including record-setting performances. These items will be reviewed by the selection committee for possible induction.

Nominations may be submitted to Dr. Michael Piddington, assistant superintendent, Mercer Area School District; 545 West Butler St., Mercer, Pa. 16137 or via e-mail at mpiddington@mercer.k12.pa.us. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 1. You may also call 724-662-5100 for additional information.

NOTE: Nominations will be considered or reviewed without support materials.

