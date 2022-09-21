SOUTH PYMATUNING – Maddy Bailey set up for a corner kick from the left side. She placed the ball, took a second and sent it into the wall of players in front of the Sharpsville net.
Emma Cameron was at the right place at the right time as the kick bounced off her and past Blue Devils goalkeeper Tori Kimpan for the score.
It was just one of those nights for the Mercer girls soccer team as it beat Sharpsville 13-0 at McCullough Athletic Complex Wednesday evening.
The Bailey-Cameron combo from the corner has started to become the calling card of Mercer girls soccer in 2022.
Cameron, a freshman, has scored four times off corner kicks. The Mustangs beat Grove City in August when Bailey sent a corner kick to Cameron in the closing minutes or regulation for a 4-3 win.
"Maddy hits it and Emma finishes it," Mustangs head coach Tom Coryea said.
Cameron had four goals to lead the Mustangs (8-2-1). Ella Vernam Ryan Dubiel and Morgan Miller each had two tallies while Lilly Davis, Madison Parker and Ally Rynd each scored once.
Bailey finished with a match-high four assists, Dubiel had two and Parker and Miller each had one.
"We can get the ball to the places that they need to be, people know where they need to go and we can score off of it," Cameron said.
It was a slow night for Mustangs goalkeeper Maddy Jewell. She didn't have to make a save and rarely had to leave the box for a loose ball.
That wasn't the case for Kimpan. She made 14 saves for the Blue Devils (2-6) and was under pressure all evening.
Vernam opened the scoring with two quick goals in the opening minutes. The first came off an assist from Miller and the second was aided by Bailey.
The Mustangs' third goal came from Bailey's corner kick to Cameron. And a little over a minute later, Davis scored an goal up the middle of the Devils' defense.
Miller scored twice from the right side. Her first goal came with 14 minutes left in the first half, and her second was a little over a minute later.
A score by Dubiel and Cameron's second of the night pushed the lead to 8-0 just before halftime.
The Mustangs' offense kept producing in the second half as Parker's first, Dubiel's second and Cameron's third pushed the lead to 11-0 with 27:30 to play. Rynd found the back of the net with 13:27 remaining and Cameron closed the scoring with 1:10.
"Been working on things," Coryea said. "Had a few girls hurt that came back today, so that helped. Our goal today was not to give up a shot on goal, and I don't think we gave up one today. That's back-to-back games without a shot."
After the game, Coryea said his team performed better than in its more recent games. The Mustangs played a couple games against Erie schools, and the offense had trouble getting things going.
"We had a couple tough games," Bailey said. "It's nice to be on the other end of it."
