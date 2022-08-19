The second to final point night of 2022 will be taking place at Michaels Mercer Raceway tonight. it will also be the seventh 410 sprint car spectacular of the season paying $3,000 to win.
In the dirt big block modifieds long time veteran of the E mod wars but rookie in the big blocks Mike Kinney from Ashtabula, Ohio, is leading the points with one feature win over veteran Brad Rapp. Kinney is leading by 54 points over Rapp and New Yorker John Venuto is still alive 110 points back.
In the Racesaver 305 sprints it is setting up to be an exciting finish for the season as Jeremy Kornbau is leading with three feature wins on the year, however a strong run of nights and two wins for 2019 champ Jake Gomola has pressured Kornbau behind by just 31 points. Vivian Jones is third behind Kornbau by 41 and Tommy Jasen behind by 71.
The FASTRAK/602 crate modifeds has been an all Schaffer win season as two-time track champ and five-time winner Brian Schaffer is leading four-time winner Jeff Schaffer Jr. by 66 points.
In the mini stocks veteran and defending track champion Andy Thompson has dominated the division with six wins in eight nights and is leading Randy Ealy by 138. Thompson can clinch the division this Saturday.
In the 410 sprint cars on the year Adam Kekich has won the most events but youth is coming into their own as a Leyton Wagner picked up his first career win last week at just 16 years old. Veterans Jack Sodeman Jr. and Dan Kuriger have also won on the year.
Also on the card will the PA vintage dirt modifeds as they will showcase the old style coupe bodies with gremlins, pintos, Vegas and some of the newer troyers from the 80s.
Pits will open at 4 p.m. Pit passes are $35 and $30 for seniors. Grandstands at 5 p.m. Admission is $17 and $15 for seniors. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Concessions will be open but outside food and drink are permitted. Coolers must fit between the bleachers with no glass. Alcohol is permitted. Lawn chair seating is permitted in the grassy area by the fence. Mercer Raceway is a cash-only facility with no ATM on site.
For more information on Mercer please visit its Facebook page or website: www.MichaelsMercerraceway.com. To contact the track call 724-662-1310 or reach out on Facebook messenger.
