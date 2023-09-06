Sometimes it takes a little time to become comfortable in a new environment. It took about a year or so for Carlie Miller to adjust to college softball.
Miller concluded her sophomore season at Holy Name University this past spring. And she saw a drastic uptick in production at the plate.
As a freshman in 2022, the former Hickory Hornet batted .182 in 27 games. She admitted that there was a little "panic" when the hitting didn't immediately translate from high school to college, and that prolonged the slump.
However, this past season, her average jumped to .350 in 35 contests.
"You go to college, and everyone's the best," Miller said. "You're fighting for a spot, and you really gotta show what you can do.
"I was so nervous my freshman year, trying to be the best, trying to show my coach what I can do. Sophomore year, I just kinda relaxed."
That "relaxed" approach was the result of a shift in mindset. Miller didn't focus on playing time, focusing more on improving her game.
Everything came together for Miller just prior to the regular season. During the team's trip to Florida for a series of exhibition games, she started to hit and saw more time in the field. That led to more confidence heading into her second season.
Miller also needed to adjust to a new position at the collegiate level.
Throughout her life, she primarily toed the circle as a pitcher. She had some experience in the infield, and she wanted to focus on that in college.
So as a freshman, when the time came to find a position, Miller wrote down pitcher and middle infield. That didn't stop head coach Jill Murray from trying Miller in the outfield, but eventually, Miller found her new home just to the right of the second base bag.
She did make some appearances as a pitcher last year. She started four of her eight games, posting a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings. But she doesn't want to spent too much time in the circle moving forward.
"As a pitcher, I'm in control of the game, but as a second baseman, I can show more of what I can do," Miller said. "I feel like they're gonna keep me in the field primarily because that's what I want. And with that open line of communication with my coach, I can say, 'I really want to focus on the field.' And she does just that."
Miller carried her calmer approach into the offseason. When she returned to Hermitage for the summer, she worked a little as a hitting coach.
Now she's passing on her wisdom to some of the young softball players in the area.
"The first thing I say is, 'Relax. You know what you're capable of. You're the only one that knows what you're truly capable of,'" Miller said. "If you relax, you're more likely to succeed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.