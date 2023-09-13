BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Every game is a slight step in the right direction for the Brookfield girls soccer team and head coach Erin Warrender.
That means even in losses, like the 2-1 decision on Wednesday to Newton Falls, there was still some progress made.
“We have seven new players on our team of 14. Seven players that never played soccer before,” Warrender said. “The way that this team is coming out, in my opinion, is to be respected. They come out and play a varsity sport when they haven’t played the game before.
“Some of my nicest passing today came from my new girls. It’s a matter of putting it together and knowing how to finish, which again, is tough when you never played the sport before.”
The Tigers (2-1 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier, 2-5-1) got on the board in the opening minutes when Natalie Strader found the back of the net.
Brookfield bounced back, however. The problem was getting the tying goal.
The defense for both teams picked up after Newton Falls got on the board. The Tigers took their 1-0 lead into the break.
They increased the lead to 2-0 in the second half when Haylie Kovarovic scored from in front of Brookfield goalkeeper Jasmine Hubbard.
Hubbard kept the Warriors in the game with 11 saves. That included back-to-back saves near the end of the first half.
“(Hubbard) is one of the new ones,” Warrender said. “She has such good defensive instinct. She’s a multi-sport athlete, so she’s able to jump in and be able to understand what’s coming at her. Great hand-eye coordination. She’s been really solid for us back there, especially since I’m trying to play around with the defense.”
With six minutes left, Carly Taylor took a pass from Mya Jumper near the front-left corner of the box. She sent her shot into the top-right corner of the net.
The Warriors (0-2-1 MVAC Grey, 0-7-1) created a couple more opportunities in the final minutes, but they were unable to force overtime.
Brookfield had chances over the course of the game, specifically in the first half, but the players are still learning about proper positioning. While a pass could have led to a high-scoring opportunity, the Warriors didn’t have players in the best position to take advantage near the box.
“We were able to beat their defenders, it’s just that they weren’t able to get the shots off quick enough to score,” Warrender said. “Carly was perfectly positioned for that goal. She did a fantastic job with that. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Warrender admitted that the 2023 season is a rebuilding year, and the Warriors are still looking for their first win. But they are working their way closer to the win column.
The Warriors lost their first four games of the season. During that span, the were outscored 27-1. Over the last four games, however, they earned a tie while cutting the scoring differential down to 15-5.
Mixed in the last four games was a 2-2 tie to Garrettsville Garfield on the road on Sept. 6.
“We intend to keep improving, taking every lesson from every game and trying to stick with our fundamentals,” Warrender said. “It’s really just coming down to, at this point, learning the fundamentals the right way and execute.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.