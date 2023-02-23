Penn State's NCAA Tournament hopes remain alive after the Nittany Lions picked up a 75-71 road win at Ohio State on Thursday to extend their win streak to three games.
Penn State has remaining regular-season contests against Rutgers (Sunday), at No. 21 Northwestern (March 1) and against Maryland (March 5). Ohio State, meanwhile, extended its losing streak to nine.
Thursday's Nittany Lions-Buckeyes matchup featured 20 lead changes.
After being limited to just two points in the first half, Penn State's Jalen Pickett erupted for 21 points during the second to help the Nittany Lions outscore the Buckeyes, 38-34, during the final 20 minutes. Pickett, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, finished with a game-high 23 points. He was 8 of 11 from the floor, including going 2 of 2 on attempts from behind the arc.
Seth Lundy finished with 19 points and five rebounds to improve his scoring average this season to a Nittany Lions' second-best 14.5 points per game. Camren Wynter posted 18 points and collected a team-leading six rebounds.
Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) shot 51.7percent (27 of 52) from the floor and made 11 of its 15 (73 percent) free-throw attempts.
Brice Sensabaugh spearheaded the Buckeyes' scoring efforts with 20 points, while Bruce Thornton added 19. Ohio State (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) went 29 of 63 (46 percent) from the floor and connected on just four its 13 attempts from 3-point range.
Lundy recorded 14 first-half points and Wynter contributed 11 as Penn State and Ohio State entered the break with the score tied at 37. Sensabaugh scored 14 points in the first half, while Thornton accumulated 10.
Penn State led early and by as many as six points in the first half before a jumper by Sensabaugh with 8:25 left in the period gave Ohio State a brief 24-23 advantage.
The Nittany Lions used an 8-4 run during the final 4:18 of the first half to enter the break knotted up at 37.
Including the win against the Buckeyes, Penn State's three-game winning streak also includes victories against Illinois and Minnesota.
Penn State hosts Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
