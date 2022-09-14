Amanda Howett, the athletic director for Penn State Shenango, moved quickly to find the leader of the school's newest sport.
Penn State Shenango announced on June 13 the return of the school's baseball program. The team isn't expect to take the field until 2024.
Carmen Nocera will returned to the dugout after the school announced he would take over the program in its first season back on the field.
Nocera has experience starting college programs. He was the head coach at Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown, Ohio, during the Gators' first season. EGCC finished 18-21 that season.
He became the Gators' associate head coach in 2020, but the program was disbanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A graduate of Geneva College, Nocera got his coaching start at Palm Beach Community College in 1987. In 2000, he was hired by Westminster as the co-head coach alongside Sean Kelly, but he became the full-time head coach in 2004.
He led the Titans to 10 20-win seasons. He posted 190 wins while leading the Titans, good enough for second most in program history behind Scott Renninger's 253 from 1979-99. Nocera also won two conference titles with the first coming in 2005 and the second in 2012 after his Titans set the school record with 28 wins.
“I look forward to the challenge of starting a program from scratch and I appreciate the backing of the administration, admissions, athletic department, and look forward to seeing how well we can do and how quickly we can do it.” Nocera said in a press release. “I am looking forward getting to work with the baseball players at the collegiate level, recruiting the type of kid that’s not only a great baseball player but a great student-athlete.”
The Sharon satellite campus played America's pastime in the 1970s and 80s, but following budget cuts, the program was dismantled in the 1990s.
Howett wanted to have a baseball coach in place near the start of the 2022-23 academic year to establish a recruiting pipeline.
“I am very excited for Coach Nocera to lead our baseball program. He has strong ties to Mercer, Lawrence and Trumbull counties that will enhance his recruitment.” Howett said in the press release. “Coach Nocera has been coaching at the college level for almost 20 years, and his wealth of knowledge will make our program strong from the start.”
