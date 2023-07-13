Competitive marksmanship is a little different from other sports. It's a solo sport, and the shooter's individual talents are on display in every event.
And Grove City rising junior Jack Ogoreuc's skill has been on display for over the last year. And now, he's earned the right to be called a national champion.
Ogoreuc won the three-position air rifle title on Tuesday at the Junior Championships. It capped a early-summer portion of the schedule that saw Ogoreuc win a couple other key events.
"It's great to see how much you've trained and worked to finally be at the top," Ogoreuc said.
As part of the championship ceremony, he was given his USA Shooting Futures Team jacket on Wednesday.
His journey to wear that red, white and blue jacket began as a child during youth field days. Over time, he began to improve in competition. And Ogoreuc saw the hard work pay off last summer, so the window was open to try for a championship.
"My scores really started picking up, and that's when I was like, 'I could do this. It's a possibility,'" he said.
There are a few more competitions for the Grove City native this summer. First, he will compete in the smallbore and international air championships on Friday, and on Tuesday, he will fly out to Colorado Springs, Colo., for the American Legion Nationals. There are also team events coming up and some NRA competitions at the end of July, so Ogoreuc has plenty of other opportunities to put his talents on display.
"This is normal for me, so I really don't know how to describe it," Ogoreuc said. "Constantly training, constantly going to matches. It kinda just blends into a normal day."
Robert Ogoreuc, Jack's father, has followed is son all over the map for various competitions. He's seen the level of work and quality of opponents his son has faced recently.
"I remember, maybe two years ago, we were at a match and he's on the line. And to the right and left of him is either West Virginia University athletes or the United States Naval Academy athletes, team members. And he's right in the middle of 'em.
"At that point, he was I think, 14. For a 14-year-old ... that's some of the best in the world. He's been at matchers where he's shoulder to shoulder shooting against Olympic Gold medalists."
New competitions could become available for Ogoreuc now that he's a national champion. But the 16-year-old shooter will have more opportunities to showcase his abilities. They might just be on a slightly bigger stage.
"It's nice knowing it's just me on the line," Ogoreuc said. "I'm relying on myself and really competing against myself."
