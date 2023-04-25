SHARON — On Tuesday, Penn State Shenango announced Brandon Padgett as the new athletic director.
Padgett comes to the Shenango campus and the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) with experience across all three levels of NCAA athletics in a variety of roles.
"I have always wanted to be an athletic director at the collegiate level, and after twenty years of coaching collegiately, this opportunity was something that I just couldn’t pass up,” Padgett said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to help build upon the excellent work of all those involved up to this point, helping to solidify the programs that already exist, while growing the department through collaboration is my mission at Shenango.”
Padgett – a Cincinnati, Ohio, native and alumnus of Miami (Ohio) – was the former women's tennis coach at the University of Dayton and University of Akron. He also was Kennesaw State's director of tennis operations and women's tennis coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to campus, and to have him lead our athletic programs into a new era,” said Andy Puleo, PSU Shenango director of student affairs, in the press release.
Puleo has been serving as the interim athletic director for the last five months and led the search that brought Padgett to the Shenango. Amanda Howett was the acting athletic director since 2021.
“As coaches and administrators, we have a duty to educate our student-athletes to help them develop emotionally, intellectually, physically, psychologically, and socially,” said Padgett. “As the new director of athletics at Shenango, I can assure you that I take that duty seriously.”
