NEW WILMINGTON – Pete Palczewski and Scott Phillips Jr. recently joined Westminster College head football coach Scott Benzel's coaching staff for the 2023 season. The two newcomers will serve as co-offensive coordinators, with Palczewski coaching the wide receivers and Phillips working with the quarterbacks.
"We are very excited to have both Pete and Scott here at Westminster. Both candidates made a huge impression on me with their football knowledge and their ability to communicate. Our players will benefit greatly from the details and energy both men will bring to New Wilmington," said Benzel. "I expect our offense will be poised, disciplined and will be able to get the ball in our playmakers' hands. Their commitment to community and family will be felt on our campus."
Palczewski arrived in New Wilmington after serving as an offensive quality control coach at the University of Pennsylvania last season, where he worked primarily with the offensive line during spring and in-season practices. Penn completed a very successful season in 2022, going 8-2 overall with a 5-2 record in Ivy League play. Recording the program's most victories since 2010, the Quakers ended the year with a second-place finish in the Ivy standings. Penn started it season 6-0 for the first time since 2003.
Prior to his time at Penn Palczewski spent three years at his alma mater, Ithaca College. He served as a volunteer running backs coach during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before being named the tight ends coach in 2021.
Palczewski, a Wayne, New Jersey native, earned a bachelor's degree in public and community health at Ithaca in December 2021.
A Cleveland native, Phillips spent the 2022 season as an assistant quarterbacks and quality control coach at the University of Toledo, where he worked closely with Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Award finalist DeQuann Finn as well as Tucker Gleason. During his tenure Finn and Gleason combined to throw for over 3,500 yards en route to the 2022 Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship and Boca Raton Bowl victory over Liberty University.
Phillips was with the Hula Bowl as an assistant director of scouting and continues to serve as a quarterbacks coach. In 2021 as an assistant director of scouting he led 15 scouting interns, two scouting intern coordinators and three operations assistants and traveled to over 25 national sites for games, practices and film study. Phillips Jr. oversaw communications with all NFL scouts during the event, including practice performances, injuries, measurements and roster adjustments. As a Hula Bowl coach he led quarterbacks that included fifth round draft choice Sean Clifford of Penn State University, the University of Minnesota's Tanner Morgan, East Carolina University's Holton Ahlers and Southeast Louisiana University's Cole Kelley. Phillips' Kai squads earned Hula Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023.
Phillips earned a bachelor's degree in political science from The Ohio State University in 2005. He owns a Northern Ohio real estate company as well as Guarino's Restaurant, the oldest restaurant in Cleveland.
Phillips resides in Cleveland with his wife Jenny and children Madison (12) and Brayden (11).
