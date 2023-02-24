BROOKFIELD, Ohio – It didn’t take long for Donovan Pawlowski to find his groove. Specifically, it was around his second shot of the night when he realized he had a good shot.
Pawlowski’s solid shooting helped power the Brookfield boys basketball team to a 62-48 win over Ravenna Southeast on Friday in a Division III sectional final.
The Warriors (18-5) will advance to face South Range in the district semifinal. The game will held on Tuesday at Warren Harding High School.
Pawlowski scored a game-high 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.
“I started shooting early in the game, and I was cold,” Pawlowski said. “I hit one or two in the second quarter, and I had a few off games a few weeks before this. I knew I was due for one, one of these weeks. Very happy tonight was the night, and hopefully with the next few games, I keep it up.”
Matteo Fortuna recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The guard also tallied four assists.
Isaiah Jones finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. But it was his game-high five assists from the post that helped keep the Warriors’ offense balanced.
“We knew Isaiah was going to be a presence. and how are they going to adjust to him, and we needed to adjust to that,” Brookfield head coach Shawn Hammond said. “We got some back-doors, Matteo cut through the lane. We did some other things, not just standing there.”
The Warriors held a two-point lead a little less than midway through the second quarter. But they went on an 11-0 run to resulted in a 30-19 led at halftime.
The lead increased to 46-31 by the end of the third quarter, but the Pirates (7-17) converted a layup and made four free throws in the first 1:30 of the fourth to cut the lead to 11. However the Warriors got back to work with three consecutive layups by Fortuna.
Michael Phillips scored 17 points for the Pirates and grabbed four rebounds with two assists. Garrett Sprutte added 12 points with eight rebounds, and Ian Carter finished with three points and a game-best 12 boards.
“I though Donovan did a great job. Then we went to our zone, and Isaiah and AJ (Bartolin) did a great job in the middle, Matteo down below.
“Holding them out and keeping them down – I think they only had 19 points in the first half. I was really happy with that defensively.”
Hammond would like to his squad manage the lead better in the district round of the playoffs.
South Range beat United 56-17 in its sectional semifinal. The Raiders will enter their game against the Warriors with a 14-9 (10-4 Northeast 8) record.
“We don’t see much of them, or many teams in that league,” Hammond said. “We scrimmage a little bit of them, so we’ll get film and we’ll go to work.”
––––––
OHSAA DIV. III PLAYOFFS
Warren District
Sectional Final
SOUTHEAST 9 10 12 17 48
BROOKFIELD 13 17 16 16 62
SOUTHEAST – Sprutte 5-2-2-12, Donovan 1-0-0-3, Carter 1-1-2-3, Phillips 5-4-6-17, Dunn 1-2-3-5, Riffle 2-2-2-6, Corley 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Donovan 1, Phillips 1, Dunn 1. Totals: 16-11-15-48.
BROOKFIELD – Fortuna 5-3-9-13, Jones 5-2-2-12, Hoffman 4-0-0-9, Pawlowski 6-3-5-21, Bartolin 2-0-0-4, DeJoy 0-0-0-0, Creed 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Pawlowski 3, Hoffman 1, Creed 1. Totals: 23-8-16-62.
