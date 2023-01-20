STATE COLLEGE – Penn State wrestling boasts one of the nation’s toughest home-mat advantages when it routinely packs fans inside its 6,500-seat Rec Hall. That energy is further amplified when the Nittany Lions open the Bryce Jordan Center on special occasions saved for their most formidable opponents.
Channeled by the energy provided by the 15,975 fans inside the BJC on Friday, top-ranked Penn State rolled to a 30-8 win against No. 4 Michigan to improve the Nittany Lions’ undefeated streak to 37 duels. The sellout crowd was the sixth-largest in NCAA history for an indoor dual.
Penn State (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) wrestlers won eight of their 10 bouts against the Wolverines.
The night featured one of the season’s most anticipated matchups as it pitted No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet against Michigan’s second-ranked Mason Parris at 285 pounds. Kerkvliet and Parris were scoreless in the first period. Parris tallied an escape point with 1:14 left in the second period to take a 1-0 lead into the third. Kerkvilet tied the score just seconds into the final period before Parris secured a takedown to extend his lead, 3-1, which stood for the duration. The loss was Kerkvliet’s first of the season.
Penn State’s four freshmen went 3-1 against the Wolverines, with No. 17 Levi Haines and No. 16 Alex Facundo scoring upset wins against their opponents. Haines faced No. 10-ranked Will Lewan and used sudden victory to determine a winner after each collected an escape point through three rounds at 157 pounds. Haines secured a takedown in the first sudden victory period to claim the win.
“It just goes back to what we do in the practice room,” said Haines, a redshirt freshman. “I knew going into it there was potential for it to be a closer match, and I just went out there and didn’t worry about that. I worried about what I was doing and kept my hands inside. Getting my controlled ties, and I think when you’re doing that, it’s pretty hard to get beat.”
Facundo won in similar extra-time fashion against Michigan’s (7-1, 2-1 Big Ten) fifth-ranked Cameron Amine at 165 pounds. Amine won a takedown challenge in the third period to turn a 5-2 Facundo advantage into a 4-3 advantage for Amine. Facundo tallied an escape point during the final 20 seconds to send the bout into sudden victory with the score tied at 4. Facundo and Amine were scoreless in the first sudden victory period before Facundo gained an escape point in the first 30-second tiebreaker period. Amine tied the score at 5 in the second 30-second period with an escape point, but Facundo won the tiebreaker with 14 seconds of riding time criteria.
“This had the potential to be a really tight dual, and (Levi and Alex) getting those big wins,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “It’s not even about winning the dual. It’s about getting better, progressing, and going out there and being able to beat two of the top kids in the country like they just did. That’s good stuff, but we’re just going to keep getting better.”
No. 1 Carter Starocci pinned Max Maylor (4:15) to keep his undefeated mark this season intact and stretch his undefeated streak to 37 bouts. Starocci led 6-2 before getting the fall at 174 pounds. The Nittany Lions gained major decision wins from Van Ness, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean.
Van Ness continued his dominant redshirt freshman campaign with the Nittany Lions at 149 pounds as he improved to 10-2 on the season. The 14th-ranked Van Ness collected six takedowns against Michigan’s Fidel Mayora in a 14-4 major decision in which Van Ness accumulated 3:43 in riding time. Brooks accumulated six takedowns and an escape point to earn a 14-4 major decision against No. 9 Matt Finesilver at 184 pounds. Dean, meanwhile, posted the Nittany Lions’ longest riding time (3:52) to pick up a 10-1 decision against Brendin Yatooma. Fourth-ranked Dean secured takedowns in all three rounds of his bout at 197 pounds.
Michigan’s Jack Medley (No. 23) secured three takedowns in the first round of his bout against Gary Steen at 125 pounds, establishing a dominance that wouldn’t subside during the three-round bout. Medley earned a 19-5 technical fall (5:38) win against Steen to give the Wolverines their first win of the night.
Top-ranked Roman Bravo-Young trailed No. 12 Dylan Ragusin, 2-0, to enter the second period of their bout at 133 pounds. Bravo-Young tallied a takedown and an escape during the period to build a 3-2 lead. Bravo-Young won a 4-2 decision with 3:04 riding time against Ragusin. The victory was Bravo-Young’s 44th consecutive.
Since dropping down in weight from 149 to 141, No. 4 Beau Bartlett has given the Nittany Lions a formidable replacement for Nick Lee. Bartlett improved to 13-0 on the season after winning a 7-2 decision against No. 23 Cole Mattin. Bartlett recorded takedowns in the first and second period, with his second earning one of the loudest approvals from fans inside the Bryce Jordan Center.
“He’s not a huge 141-pounder, so for him to be wrestling 149 for us for two years is just him being a tough kid, giving up size,” Sanderson said. “It’s nice having him at the weight he should be at.”
Penn State returns to the mat on Sunday for a dual against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions-Spartans dual is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
