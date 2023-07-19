Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.