SHARON – Kylie Krupp caught the ball and held on for dear life. Krupp and the Penn State Shenango women’s basketball team also managed to hold onto the lead despite a push by PSU Beaver.
Shenango bested Beaver 55-54 on Tuesday night at The Buhl Club in Sharon. It was the fourth straight win for Shenango.
Beaver battled back from a 52-36 deficit with 5:36 to play. A layup by Caitlyn O’Hara cut it to a one-point lead with 42 seconds to play. But a missed layup by Aneziah Fryer fell out of bounds to allow Shenango to maintain possession.
Beaver was forced to foul to extend the game, but Shenango wasn’t into the bonus. The final foul occurred with 0.1 seconds to play. The ball was passed to Krupp to run the time off.
“Good teams make runs,” Shenango head coach Cimone Reid said. “Beaver’s a good team, they made runs. They’re coached really well. They’re very disciplined. We kind of expect those things.
“For us, it’s just adjusting to that and knowing how to close out a game and handle the pressure.”
Shenango (5-1, 4-0 Penn State University Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 33-20 lead by halftime. Beaver (5-1, 4-1 PSUAC) had trouble dealing with sophomore center Hailee Aguinaga, who finished with seven points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.
After Tuesday’s game, Aguinaga is averaging 17 points, 16.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
“She’s totally bought into the way we want our program to run,” Reid said. “She listens to us and is very coachable, and that’s great, especially at this level.”
Fryer kept the offense going in the second half, scoring six of her team-high 11 points in the third and fourth quarters. Fryer also finished with three rebounds and two assists.
But the offense eventually cooled off for Shenango, who finished shot 3-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We won’t play an easy game. I said that pregame,” Reid said. “All the teams in this league ... it’s gonna be competitive. Beaver’s a great team, they have a great program. They won the conference last year.”
Krupp had eight points and three steals. Grove City alumna Alli Lewis recorded six points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sharon graduate Jaysina Sellers and West Middlesex grad Karsyn Rupert each scored five points. Rupert also had two rebounds and two steals. Brookfield graduate Audrey Reardon chipped in seven points.
Shenango played its first season of women’s basketball last year. The program finished the 2021-22 season winning seven of its final 10 games. and Shenango has picked up where left off last season.
The Nittany Lions beat Community College of Allegheny County 88-23 to open the season, but a 77-64 loss to Cincinnati-Clermont followed. But they rebounded beating PSU Du Bois, PSU Mont Alto, PSU York and now PSU Beaver to close November play.
Reid said the players understand what it takes to play at the college level a little better this year compared to last season.
“Last year was their first year as freshman. Was our first year as a program,” Reid said. “They got some experience, but they’re still a young group. Getting a lot out of our two freshmen as well (Reardon and Krupp).”
Shenango will play the next two games at home on Friday and Saturday against PSU Schuylkill and PSU Hazleton. But then the Lions will hit the road for a three-game road trip and will be the visiting team for four out of the last five in December.
“For us to come in and get the win at home is huge for us,” Reid said. “I think that we can only grow from it.”
