GREENVILLE — There were a couple moments that didn’t go as planned for Noah Philson on Monday evening.
The Greenville junior adjusted to lead the Trojans baseball team to a 3-1 win over Sharpsville at Packard Park in Greenville. Philson pitched five innings and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a solo home run.
“I couldn’t ask for a better performance pitching or from the plate today,” Greenville head coach Ben Brunetta said. “He was dialed in from the start.”
The Blue Devils (1-1 Region 1, 1-2) struck first due to a pair of errors in the top of the first inning.
Josh Divens reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a balk by Philson. A fielding error allowed Luke Distler to reach and Divens to advance to third. Following a walk by Jack Leipheimer, Braden Scarvel reached on a throwing error and Divens touched home plate to open the scoring.
The Trojans (1-0 Region 1, 1-1) were behind, but Philson got dialed in and struck out Jake Tonty and Carter DeJulia to end the inning.
Greenville tied the game in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Jacob Csonka and Blake Rottman reached on singles. Soren Hedderick tied the game at 1 with a bloop single to left-center field, scoring Csonka from second base.
The Trojans took the lead with back-to-back doubles by Philson and Brandon Stubert. Philson reached on a double in the right-center gap, and he scored when Stubert replaced him with a shot over center fielder Caullin Summers’ head.
“We got runners on, we were able to push them across. Things we haven’t been able to do in the past years, we did well,” Burnetta said. “That was a complete-game effort, whole team effort. Really proud of the guys today.”
With a bang, Philson put an end to the scoring.
With two down in the bottom of the fifth, Philson stepped into the box with a 2-1 count against Leipheimer. Philson connected on a fastball and sent it over the fence in center for a 3-1 Greenville lead.
“Haven’t felt that in a long time since being on these bigger fields,” Philson said. “Feels good getting the first (home run) here.”
The Blue Devils went 3 for 23 at the plate. They drew five walks, but never got a runner in scoring position outside of the first inning.
David Moyer, Leipheimer and Summers all recorded singles for the Devils.
Leipheimer took the loss. The lefty allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings.
“We came out a little flatter than we wanted, and we didn’t string anything together to really produce,” Sharpsville head coach Ryan Morris said.
“In some big at-bats, some of our big hitters didn’t step up to the plate like we wanted.”
Hedderick was 2 for 3 with the bat with an RBI. Bennett Hayne and Nick Solderich both went 1 for 3.
Hedderick pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out one for the save.
After a rough start, the Greenville defense also made its fair share of plays to back up their young pitcher. The Trojans turned two double plays, and Solderich threw out 1 of 2 would-be base stealers.
That extra support by his teammates in the field and at the plate helped the young righty rebound from a challenging first inning. and after that, he was in complete control.
“It made it a lot easier knowing I had a good defense behind me to go out there and blow by them,” Philson said.
