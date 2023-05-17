The PIAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the sanctioning of girls wrestling as a varsity sport on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania became the 39th state to create girls wrestling championships through its state association.
To be eligible for consideration, the state required 100 high schools announce that they will launch official girls wrestling programs. The state reached 100 in February when Pennridge announced they would offer the sport.
Currently, 111 schools across the state have announced they will launch girls wrestling programs. The schools in District 10 are Mercer, Reynolds, Gen. McLane, Saegertown and Seneca.
The 2023-24 season will be the first official season for girls wrestling. The state championships will be held the same weekend as the boys tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey.
