BOYS GOLF
The Grove City boys golf team captured the third Region 2 Mega-Match on Thursday with a team score of 320.
West Middlesex (333) was second, Slippery Rock (346) was third, Wilmington (362) came in fourth, Sharon (386) finished fifth and Sharpsville (445) rounded out the standings in sixth place.
West Middlesex's Caden Bender shot an individual low 73. Grove City's Ethan Cunningham and Tyler Hamilton were the only other golfers to score below 80, carding a 76 and 79 respectively.
Jacob Wolak and Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski both shot an 81 for the Rockets. Kaitlyn Hoover led the Greyhounds with an 81 as well. Lucas Province had a 94 to lead the Tigers, and Jake Tonty recorded a 106 for the lowest score among Blue Devils.
Grove City leads the region Mega-Match standings with 18 points. West Middlesex is second at 15, Wilmington and Slippery Rock are tied for third with 10, Sharon has seven and Sharpsville has three.
