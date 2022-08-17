NORTH EAST-FARRELL GAME MOVED TO WESTMINSTER
The North East-Farrell football game on Aug. 26 has been moved from Farrell High School to Westminster College.
Farrell's field has seen renovations over the past couple months, but the new turf was not installed as of Wednesday afternoon.
BOYS GOLF
The Hickory boys golf team finished fifth in the Region 6 Mega-Match on Wednesday at North Hills Golf Course.
The Hornets amassed a team score of 346. Aidan Enoch led Hickory golfers with an 82. Aidan Rueberger was one shot behind Enoch with an 83, Owen Hamelly shot an 86 and Tyson Djakovich rounded out the Hornets' team score with a 95. Ryan Brown was the "throw out" with a 96.
Cathedral Prep won the event with a team score of 310. Erie was second with 318 and McDowell was third at 334. Warren was fourth (341) followed by Hickory, Corry (356) and Meadville (362) completed the team scores.
CP: Breckin Taylor 68, Trey Thompson 79, Connor Laird 80, Ryan Eastbourn 83.
Erie: Kyle Westfall 73, Evan Nadzam 75, Eli Nicklas 83, Austin Williams 87.
McDowell: John Ferretti 80, Jack Mucha 84, Brody Parris 84, Bryce Peterson 86.
Warren: Braddock Damore 75, Owen Blum 85, Owen Becker 88, Conner Zaffino 93.
Corry: Nate James 77, Jacob Swartzfager 84, Jacob Gantz 96, Ashton Mineo 97.
Meadville: Jake Friters 84, Phil Pandolph 91, Sam Coppola 92, Robert Mahoney 95.
POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELATIONS
BOYS GOLF
• Greenville at Mercer on Monday has changed to Aug. 30.
BOYS SOCCER
• Conneaut (Pa.) at Hickory on Oct. 04 has changed to 7 p.m. Hickory at Conneaut (Pa.) on Oct. 20 has changed to 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Kennedy Catholic at Greenville has changed to 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
• Kennedy Catholic at Cochranton on Sept. 16 has changed to Sept. 17.
