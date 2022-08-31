The Presidents' Athletic Conference will make things a little easier for fans to see live sports events.
The PAC and Hudl announced a partnership to launch the PAC Digital Network, the conference's digital streaming platform, starting with the 2022-23 academic year.
"We are incredibly thankful to Hudl for their above and beyond efforts to continue to help us showcase our student-athletes," PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko said in a press release Wednesday. Our new partnership with Hudl is one we value immensely. Like all of our alumni and fans, I know I am extremely excited to continue to watch all of the PAC action throughout the year on the PAC Digital Network."
According to the press release, the PACDN will provide assistance with additional technology, streaming capabilities and support for its member schools.
Fans can view PACDN content at pacdigitalnetwork.com on their computers and mobile devices. The digital platform will also be available on four PAC-branded OTT apps: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. The apps will be available on Apple IOS and Android by searching "PAC Digital Network."
Nine of the 11 PAC schools will be immediately available for television and mobile viewing. Those schools are: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Franciscan, Geneva, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Waynesburg and Westminster.
Thiel and Grove City College will have links to the broadcasts available on the online portal but will not be available via television or mobile apps.
The PACDN mobile apps, along with the Apple and Android TV app, are live. However, the availability on Amazon’s Fire TV and the Roku will come at a later date.
