SHARON — It didn’t take long for the Sharon boys soccer team to strike.
Anthony Richardson scored in traffic in front of the net 21 seconds into the match, and the Tigers were off. The fast start powered the Tigers to a 4-1 win over West Middlesex on Monday at Tiger Stadium and snapped a three-game losing streak as well.
Richardson’s goal came off an assist from Marco Zajac, who had a goal and two assists against the Big Reds.
“We usually start the game slow,” Zajac said. “We said we had to come out fast today, and that goal just set the tempo and the pace that we needed to go at for the rest of the game.”
Zajac scored the second goal of the night off an assist from senior Ernest Conaway with just under 15 minutes to play in the first half. Fellow senior Brian Nguyen forced a turnover with six minutes left in the half and scored an unassisted goal to make it a 3-0 lead for Sharon (2-3).
“At halftime, they were just telling us, ‘stay composed’ and ‘don’t take our foot off the gas and keep going,’” Zajac said.
The Tigers’ lead was extended to 4-0 when a crosser from Richardson found Zachary Coxson in front of the net for the goal.
The Big Reds (0-5) got on the board with 25:40 to play when a throw-in from Noah Asche was put in by a header with Johnathan Young going up for West Middlesex.
“Make the passes, settle it down, look for the passes instead of panicking and play their game,” said West Middlesex head coach Veronica Harcar when asked what she told the team during halftime.
West Middlesex sophomore goalkeeper Benjamin Erb was under fire, mostly during the first half. He finished with nine saves for the Big Reds.
Erb’s counterpart had a slightly easier night. Aleksei DoBosh made five stops in Sharon’s first home win of the season.
The win gets the Tigers back into a winning mindset following a tough three losses. Sharon dropped games to Gen. McLane (5-0) Wilmington (5-1), and Meadville (3-1) over the last two weeks.
Looking ahead, Sharon takes on rival Hickory at Hornet Stadium in Hermitage on Tuesday and hosts Erie on Thursday.
“Coming back, hitting practice pretty hard at the end of last week, a little rest this weekend and starting the week with a win is a huge boost for us,” Sharon head coach Sean Courtemanche said.
