SHARON – It's been a year of ups and downs for Louie DeJulia.
The Reynolds sophomore entered the District 10 wrestling tournament with a 8-13 record.
However, a couple key matches by DeJulia helped lead the Raiders to the D-10 Class 2A title on Saturday evening at Sharon High School. The Raiders beat Fort LeBoeuf 38-28 while advancing to the state bracket.
In the semifinals, the Raiders held a 32-27 lead against Corry going into the final bout. DeJulia understood what needed to be done.
He focused on defense, falling by decision. But the three points didn't hurt the Raiders as they advanced to face the Bison.
"Louie DeJulia, it seems every time he steps on the mat, he has one of the other team's best kids," Reynolds head coach Casey Taylor said. "The Corry match, they didn't send that young man first, they sent him last.
"He's very tough. I want Louie to understand that he can beat that guy, but at the same time, he knew what his job was for the team. He did exactly that."
DeJulia was afforded a different plan of attack in the championship. He was the second-to-last match of the night at 152. He was aggressive and beat Brody Beers 12-2 for a major decision.
The victory broke a 28-all tie and gave the Raiders a 34-28 lead with Vito Gentile to follow. Gentile ended the tournament with a pin of Dominic Sterns.
"I just realized I had to wrestle and be myself," DeJulia said. "Push through all the nerves and get the 'W.'"
Reynolds beat Grove City 48-22 in the quarterfinals to start the day. That set up the meeting between the Raiders and Corry, who beat Commodore Perry 35-28 in the opening round.
Fort LeBoeuf beat Sharpsville 57-12 in the quarterfinal, and General McLane knocked off fourth-seeded Greenville 40-28. The Bison bested General McLane 34-21 to advance to the finals.
Angelo Lamonte (107), Waylon Waite (114) and Vito Gentile (160) each pinned their finals opponents. Jalen Wagner (172) earned a 4-1 decision, and Brayden McCloskey (189) had a 7-5 decision. Tino Gentile (139) recorded a 9-1 major decision, and Chase Bell (133) was awarded the win after JoJo Przybycien performed an illegal slam and knocked the Raider out of the match.
"Literally, everybody played a part," Taylor said. "When (the matches) are that close, literally everybody's doing their part.
The quality of competition wasn't a shock for Taylor. He knew how good Fort LeBoeuf and Corry are year after year.
Taylor said the players were excited to another opportunity to prove themselves at districts. The Raiders lost in the first round of the tournament last season.
The Raiders' coach was happy the wrestlers got a chance to add to the trophy case, similar to the previous generations at Reynolds.
Taylor highlighted how the entire team needs to compete to win two close matches back-to-back like the Raiders did on Saturday. Every now and then, it takes someone knowing what was necessary to pull out those wins.
And with a couple key performances under his belt, DeJulia and the rest of the Raiders are prepared to head into the state bracket next week.
"I feel like the coaches and teammates really pushed me through the hard parts, the rough parts of the season, and have been able to pick me up and boost my confidence," DeJulia said.
