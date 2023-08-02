The Penn State Behrend Department of Athletics is proud to announce the selection of 10 former student-athletes for enshrinement into the Athletic Hall of Fame this upcoming fall.
The 10 individuals will be formally inducted in the College's Reed Union Building in McGarvey Commons on Oct. 7. The class includes Clay Altemose '13 (men's swimming and diving), Matt Bittner '13 (baseball), Russ Conley '13 (men's basketball), Jake Gamble '13 (men's soccer), Dennis Grace '73 (men's soccer), Victoria Harwood '13 (women's track & field/cross country), Ryan Jacobs '13 (baseball), Ali Khan '13 (men's water polo), Ryan Kragnes '13 (baseball), and Valerie Wagner '13 (women's soccer).
In addition, the 10-year anniversary AMCC Championship teams will be honored along with the 25th anniversary AMCC Championship teams.
Conley, a Reynolds High graduate, is one of the most accomplished Penn State Behrend men's basketball players in program history. Not only did he become the all-time leader in points scored with 1,771 and field-goals made with 674, but he also is the first and only men's basketball player to compete for the NBA G-League. Conley was also a two-time AMCC Player of the Year and two-time All-Region selection. His senior year, he led the team and the AMCC in scoring (19.4 ppg) and in field-goal percentage (59.7). Conley also helped the Lions to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and one ECAC Championship.
