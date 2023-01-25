GREENVILLE – It was a battle of local heavyweight wrestling programs. But it was Angelo Lomonte at 106 that swung momentum.
Lomonte got a critical pin in Reynolds’ 43-21 victory over neighboring Greenville Wednesday night at Greenville High School.
A pin by Greenville’s Joey Peterson over Casey Resek at 285 gave the Trojans a 15-13 lead.
Lomonte gained control early in the second period. He eventually got the better of Madilyn Enterline for a pin 3:27 into the 106-pound match.
“We call it ‘turn the corner,’ from the heavyweight to the lightweight,” Reynolds head coach Casey Taylor said. “In the old days, that was where we started, so (the lightweights) had to be the fire starters, so to speak.
“Today was turn the corner for Angelo. Enterline, she put up a good fight.”
After Lomonte’s victory, the Raiders strung together points.
Waylon Waite (113) pinned Mason Goodspeed, Louie Gill won by forfeit, and pins by Greyden Gustas (127) and Chase Bell (132) pushed the Reynolds lead to 43-15 in a flash.
“A lot of close matches, a lot of fight,” Taylor said. “This is Greenville-Reynolds. It’s the best wrestling rivalry in the western side of the state if you ask me.”
The Trojans held their own in the early bouts. Hayden Robertson pinned Louie DeJulia at 152, and Malachi Hyde earned a 5-2 decision over Kolton Wilkinson at 215. The Raiders led 13-9, but the decision from Hyde and the pin by Peterson gave Greenville the lead and some momentum.
The gym was pack, with fans standing along the walls of the baseline to get a view. With each takedown, each reversal and each restart, half the gym made its presence known. The emotion from the fans switched back and forth throughout the night.
“Even through they’re all one-sided with their alliance – Greenville or Reynolds – but there’s a lot of knowledgable people (in attendance),” Taylor said. “You can sense it. A tight match was either going your way or their way.”
The balance of talent throughout the Reynolds lineup has been on display all season, including against the Trojans. The Raiders have well-known wrestlers in Jalen Wagner and Gill, but the depth of talent could pull points from almost any weight class on any given night.
It just so happened to be Lomonte’s turn.
“Angleo, he kinda got the ball rolling,” Taylor said. “I tell the kids, ‘A snowball is gonna get bigger and bigger if you’re going in the right direction.’ Tonight that happened. I’m real proud of them, and I think the momentum from our fans carried after Angleo’s match.”
REYNOLDS 43, GREENVILLE 21145 - Santino Gentile (R) dec. Rudy Gentile, 3-0; 152 - Hayden Robertson (G) pinned Louie DeJulia, 2:42; 160 - Vito Gentile (R) dec. Luke Gentile, 12-6; 172 - Jalen Wagner (R) major dec. Bennett Hayne, 10-1; 189 - Brayden McCloskey (R) dec. Teague Calvin, 2-1; 215 - Malachi Hyde (G) dec. Kolton Wilkinson, 5-2; 285 - Joey Peterson (G) pinned Casey Resek, 3:41; 106 - Angelo Lomonte (R) pinned Madilyn Enterline, 3:28; 113 - Waylon Waite (R) over Mason Goodspeed, 0:51; 120 - Louie Gill (R) wins by forfeit; 126 - Greyden Gustas (R) pinned Blake Rottman, 2:17; 132 - Chase Bell (R) pinned Braydon Porter, 1:50; 138 - Nevada Koehler (G) over Kevyn Malgieri, 3:21.
