SHARON – Grove City's Hunter Hohman was in control for the first two rounds of his 160-pound bout. But Conneaut's Collin Hearn tried to capitalize on the first opening he received.
Hearn nearly pinned Hohman 30 seconds into the third round, but the Grove City junior escaped for an 8-5 decision to win the 160-pound District 10 sectional championship. Sectionals were held at Sharon High School on Saturday evening.
"I just look at it as were in the finals. Just go out there and let it fly," Hohman said. "I mean, we're both moving on anyways. If I get myself in that position, just try to get through it and get the best outcome."
He wasn't the only Hohman to take home sectional gold. His younger brother, Hudson, won the 122-pound match.
Hudson Hohman beat Sharpsville's Ethan Springer for a 12-4 major decision. The freshman earned four points in each round of this three-round victory.
"I tried to dominate the whole match and get to my attacks early," Hudson Hohman said. "It went pretty well."
The sectional tournament was a continuation of the success the Hohmans have had in this season.
Grove City head coach Wesley Phipps said Hudson Hohman made mistakes, just like any other freshman, but he improved as the season progressed. With each passing match, he learned to become more consistent with his fundamentals and positioning.
As for Hunter Hohman, Phipps said the junior is wrestling confident. He said both Hohman's successes have come due to the work they've put in, and the results are manifesting in the postseason.
"Just kinda doing what we expect them to do, but again, that's a tribute to how hard they work every day in the room – just pays off," Phipps said. "They have great conditioning, great technique and they all just handled business tonight."
Reynolds finished first with 213.5 points. Commodore Perry was second with 174.5, Sharpsville came in third with 150, Greenville wasn't far behind at 149 and Grove City rounded out the top five with 126.5.
For the Raiders, Angelo Lomonte (107), Chase Bell (133) and Jalen Wagner (172) all earned victories.
Lomonte held on for a 4-3 decision over Cochranton's Kyle Lantz to start the championship round, and Bell followed with a 7-2 decision against Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck. Wagner earned the Raiders' only pin of the night at 4:19 against Sharpsville's Josh Divens.
"It's really good to have champions. Last year we didn't have a champion here at the section tournament, and it took until regionals, where Cam Kettering got it done," Reynolds head coach Casey Taylor said.
Other local champions were: Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar (139), Sharpsville's Caullin Summers (152), Greenville's Teage Calvin (189) and Sharon's Mike Mazurak (285).
Lazzar and Calvin won by decision. The junior Panther earned a 7-2 win over Cambridge Springs' Preston Gorton, and Calvin held on for a 3-2 victory over Reynolds' Brayden McCloskey.
Summers and Mazurak earned pins. Summers recorded the first pin of the championship round when he took Reynolds' Louie DeJulia to the mat at 4:11. And Mazurak clinched his third sectional title at 2:11 with a pin of Commodore Perry's Garet Guthrie.
