HERMITAGE – There was no stopping Kimora Roberts in the paint Wednesday night.
Roberts scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double in a 58-41 win over Fort LeBoeuf in the Sally Ward Holiday Basketball Classic.
The Hornets (4-2) already played the Bison once this season. They won during a tip-off tournament at Fort LeBoeuf to start the year. Heading into the rematch, Hickory head coach Mark Fabian recognized the strength he had with his forwards, so the goal was to feed the bigs throughout the game.
“We knew we wanted to get the ball inside and work it out,” Fabian said. “We got the ball inside early and it was working. They were going one-on-one and there was nobody really over there that could guard (Roberts), so that was a big advantage for us.”
Roberts wasn’t the only productive forward. Kaelyn Fustos scored five points with six rebounds. While the stats may be low, Fustos acted like a guard at times, feeding Roberts from just inside the 3-point line.
“In our last three games against Slippery Rock, Farrell and now Fort LeBoeuf, I think every game we’ve had at least 14 assists,” the Hickory coach said. “As long as we keep facilitating, making that extra pass and getting a quality shot off, we’re gonna be just fine.”
Jillian Soder was the leading scorer for the Bison. She finished with 27 points with four rebounds and two assists.
However, there wasn’t much offensive assistance for Soder. Cora Harris was the next highest scorer with five points.
The Hornets jumped on the Fort LeBoeuf early, leading 20-9 by the end of the first quarter. They were up 35-20 by the break and there wasn’t much to complain about.
After a scoreless first half to the third quarter, Fort LeBoeuf went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 35-27. But the Hornets responded with a 7-0 run of their own.
It was the closest the Bison came to threatening a comeback.
“I like the resiliency. We had a little bad stretch, but we were able to respond and put those points back on the board to give us a little bit of a comfortable lead,” Fabian said.
The Hornets will take on Neshannock, who is coming off a loss to Greenville. It’s another test for Fabian and his crew.
Hickory knows Neshannock is the defending Class 2A state champions, but Fabian said that quality teams will be the norm for the Hornets this season. They will face a difficult region this year, and the Hornets coach believes his players will be better for it if they take on the challenge.
“There’s not too many weak teams in our region,” Fabian said. “Every night, if we don’t come ready to play, we’re gonna put up an ‘L.’ We gotta focus, make sure we’re ready to go and well prepped. If we can do that and we can stay in most games, we’ll be ready for the playoffs no matter who we play.
––––––
Hickory Sally Ward Holiday Classic
FT. LeBOEUF 9 11 7 14 41
HICKORY 20 15 9 14 58
FT. LeBOEUF – Will 2-0-0-4, Gorzynski 1-1-2-3, Dorier 0-0-1-0, Soder 9-7-8-27, Tobin 2-0-0-5, McKinnon 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Soder 2, Tobin 1. Totals: 15-8-11-41.
HICKORY – Swanson 6-0-3-13, Beach 1-0-0-2, Fustos 2-1-2-5, Jones 0-0-0-0, Roberts 13-6-7-32, Phillips 1-0-0-2, Fleming 0-0-0-0, Ference 0-0-0-0, Mastrian 0-0-0-0, Pollock 0-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-2, Friday 0-0-0-0, Odem 0-0-0-0, Garrett 1-0-0-2, Mathews 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Swanson 1. Totals: 25-7-12-58.
