SHARON – Hayden Robertson normally doesn't like being the first match on the schedule, but Wednesday night was a different story.
He wanted to set the tempo for the Greenville wrestling team in a match against Sharon. Robertson start with a win for the Trojans, who finished with a 57-18 win over Sharon.
Robertson pulled out a 10-6 decision in the opening round against Sharon's Christian Hacker. He pulled ahead by a point in the final seconds to take control.
The 152-pound wrestler tried to go for a cradle in the first period. However, Hacker stayed out of trouble and took a 2-0 advantage by the end of the first.
"I tried to just keep moving as much as I could," Robertson said. "I didn't want to get stationary because I knew I could get caught."
Robertson changed his approach, deciding to make Hacker work the rest of the match. He eventually wore Hacker down and went back to the cradle for a 7-6 lead before the time ran out.
"I was real glad at the end I was able to get some back points, just to get some extra padding," Robertson said. "I was able to ride out the rest of the period with position."
After Robertson got the opening win, Luke Gentile followed with a pin of Sharon's Mo Kanan at 2:11 in the 162 bout. Teague Calvin added another pin at 189 to beat David Beadnell to push the Trojans' lead to 27-0.
"When you have a couple seniors go out and do what they're supposed to do, are doing a good job, following a game plan and leading the team, that's what it's all about," Greenville head coach John Reynolds said.
Then the Sharon heavyweights came to the mat. Mauth Manni and Mike Mazurek got the Tigers on the board with a pair of pins to close the gap to 27-12.
Manni got a quick pin – closing the match in under a minute – on Phillip Hammons to claim a win at 215. Mazurek followed with a pin in the second period after battling in a scoreless first with Joey Peterson at 285.
Ebin Everett closed Sharon's victories with a pin 1:02 into the 127 meeting with Jeriah Rauso.
"Mike (Mazurek) works hard. We try to stay on him because we know the goal is to get him a number next to his name when he goes down to state," said Sharon assistant coach Larry Norris, who filled in for an ill Dave Ciafre. "We stay on him, and we probably get on him more than we probably need to, but it's good for him.
"Maani got the show rolling. We got us a pin, and he finally got the weight off of him, so he's wrestling kids his own size. Those two guys looked good."
Four forfeits by the Tigers in the final six bouts pushed the match out of reach. Greenville's Braydon Porter added a pin of Mequan Maxwell at 133 in the final match.
The Trojans already got a number of matches in during the early portion of the season. Now they will take a little time to rest up and heal.
"The matches that were tough, we did our jobs," Robertson said. "It was a good night overall, I think. I'm just glad that we all wrestled pretty good. (Sharon) was a tough team. They got a lot of really good kids. Definitely wasn't easy."
-------
GREENVILLE 57, SHARON 18
107 - Madilyn Enterline (G) forfeit; 114 - Gavin Grant (G) forfeit; 121 - No contest; 127 - Ebin Everett (S) pinned Jeriah Rauso, 1:02; 133 - Braydon Porter (G) pinned Mequan Maxwell, 2:52; 139 - Nevada Koehler (G) forfeit; 145 – No contest; 152 – Hayden Robertson (G) dec. Christian Hacker, 10-6; 160 – Luke Gentile (G) pinned Mo Kanan, 2:11; 172 - Bennett Hayne (G) forfeit; 189 - Teague Calvin (G) pinned David Beadnell, 0:53; 215 - Mauth Maani (S) pinned Phillip Hammons, 0:43; 285 – Mike Mazurek (S) pinned Joey Peterson, 3:38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.