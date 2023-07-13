SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University head football coach Shawn Lutz has announced the addition of three coaches to his staff for the upcoming 2023 season with the hiring of former Carolina Panthers assistant Cedric Whitaker, former NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship recipient and Women’s Professional Football Hall of Famer Lisa Horton and former Susquehanna University assistant coach Malcolm Henry.
Whitaker will serve as a full-time assistant coach with the program and will work with the defensive backs. Horton will serve as a part-time volunteer and work as an offensive assistant and Henry will serve as a graduate assistant and work with the running backs.
“We’re really excited to add these three to our coaching staff,” said Lutz. “Cedric comes to us directly from the NFL and has experience at the highest levels of football in this country. Lisa also had a chance to work with the Cleveland Browns through the NFL coaching fellowship and obviously what she has done as a player and a coach with the Passion is remarkable. Being able to bring a female coach onto the staff is something we are really excited about and she has already impressed us. Malcolm joined us back in the spring as our GA and is on his way to a bright career in coaching.”
Whitaker joins The Rock staff directly from the Carolina Panthers, where he worked as an assistant special teams coach and assistant defensive backs coach with the NFL club for three years. He helped to lead the fourth ranked overall special teams unit in the NFL and also helped coach the fourth ranked passing defense in the NFL in 2021 when the Panthers’ defense ranked second in the NFL in total defense.
A 2015 graduate from Texas Lutheran University with a degree in Kinesiology, Whitaker got his start in coaching at his Alma Mater as an assistant coach from 2015-17 before accepting a graduate assistant position at Baylor University, where he would coach defensive backs from 2017-19 while earning his master’s degree in sports administration. He helped lead a turnaround in the Baylor program that included assisting the third-ranked passing defense in the Big 12 in 2018.
After earning his master’s degree at Baylor, Whitaker spent one year as a pass defense coordinator and defensive backs coach at Houston Baptist University before making the jump to the NFL with the Panthers in 2020.
Horton, a 2001 graduate of Cleveland State University and a 2003 Slippery Rock graduate with a master’s degree in exercise science and wellness promotion, returns to Slippery Rock for her first collegiate football coaching role after putting together a storied career in Women’s Professional Football.
She began playing professionally for the Pittsburgh Passion in 2003 and would go on to serve as the team’s starting quarterback for most of 15 years, eventually retiring in 2018 after passing for more than 18,000 yards and throwing 256 touchdown passes. She was a 14-time all-star selection and was named the league MVP four times while leading the Passion to three national championships. After her career, she was enshrined in the Women’s Pro Football Hall of Fame and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
After finishing her playing career, Horton stepped into a coaching role with the Passion, where she still serves as co-head coach and offensive coordinator. In 2022, she was awarded the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Cleveland Browns and worked with the NFL staff in Cleveland as an assistant running backs coach that summer. She also represented the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team as an assistant coach in the 2022 IFAF World Championships in Finland.
Henry, a 2022 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a degree in communications, comes to Slippery Rock after spending one year as an assistant defensive backs coach at Susquehanna University.
He played linebacker at TCNJ and also played linebacker at Muhlenberg College before transferring to TCNJ. While at Slippery Rock, Henry will work with the running backs and will be pursuing a master’s degree.
