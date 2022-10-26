MEADVILLE – A pair of 2-1 finals is sending local team home and another into the District 10 2A semifinals.
At Meadville High School’s Bender Field Wednesday, third-seeded Slippery Rock opened the D-10 2A quarterfinal doubleheader by outlasting sixth-seeded Warren 2-1 to advance, while Grove City – the eighth seeded – dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to top-seeded Fairview in double overtime.
SLIPPERY ROCK VS. WARREN
Despite controlling play from the opening whistle, the Rockets (15-3-1) needed a pair of second-half goals from Hunter Berry and Nick Kingerski to edge the Dragons (13-6).
“We knew coming in that Warren had a good team,” Rockets coach Kyle Hopkins said. “They have a good program up there. We had some chances in the first half and we were hoping the kids could put away, but we couldn’t. It’s always a little nerve wracking letting a good team stick around, but I’m glad our two strikers Nick and Hunter stepped up for us.
“These guys have been around the block a few times, so they know what it takes to get a win in a playoff game. We just needed to settle down and relax.”
After a scoreless opening 59:08, Slippery Rock took a 1-0 lead on Berry’s bullet past a diving Will Nebinski and Kingerski made it 2-0 just over 12 minutes later by sending a header off a Gavin Siegfried corner into the net.
Warren made it interesting when Cole Kovacik scored with 6:28 left when SR keeper Connor Wallace’s redirect went directly to Kovacik for an easy empty netter.
“They were playing a high line, so we had to adjust to that,” Hopkins said. “(On Berry’s goal), we were able to play a ball off Nick. He was able to slide it in between their two backs and Hunter was able to bury it back post. We’ve scored a lot off corners this year. Gavin had a great ball and Nick was there to finish.”
Slippery Rock will meet Mercyhurst Prep – who as the second seed blanked General McLane – on Monday in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined.
“We played them earlier in the year and they’re a quality opponent,” Hopkins said. “I’m going to assume we’re headed North, which is nothing new for us. We’ve played them before in the semifinals. We’re going to take these next few days to rest up and recuperate.”
NOTES: Slippery Rock held advantages in shots (15-5) and corner kicks (4-1). … Wallace was credited with three saves, while Nebinski turned away six shots. … Berry was handed a yellow card with just over 16 minutes to play and did not return.
FAIRVIEW VS. GROVE CITY
For the second straight season, the Eagles’ hopes for a district championship ended at the hands of the Tigers (13-1-4).
Fairview captured its third D-10 title in four years and 11th overall a year ago by stunning Grove City with an identical 2-1 overtime score in the finals at General McLane High School.
“Honestly, I’m getting emotional even talking about it,” said first-year Grove City coach Jim Irani. “I couldn’t be any prouder of the boys. We didn’t play all that well the other night (in a 3-2 win over Franklin), but I thought every single player gave it their all tonight and played really, really hard. Fairview has won the past couple district championships and is the number one seed for a reason. I thought we gave them everything they could handle tonight.
“Like Rocky, we’re going to put Fairview up in our locker room and tear it down when we beat them. Our goal is to come back strong next year and beat them in the finals next year.”
Wednesday evening, the Eagles (14-5-1) withstood a first-half onslaught from Fairview, who outshot the locals 12-2 over the opening 40 minutes.
“Our defense was pretty shaky in our last game, but they played amazingly well here tonight,” Irani said. “They were supporting each other and were picking each other up. Dom (Bonanni), I haven’t seen him play like that all year. I think that was his best game of the season. Isaac (Dreves) is pretty much a rock back there. (Langdon) Ferguson is almost always covering the other team’s fastest and best forward and their best forward didn’t have very many chances on goal tonight. What can you say about Gon (Quac Le)? He’s just fun to watch.
“The defense probably played their best game of the season tonight. (Goalie Jacob) Stucchio was making diving save after diving save. He was more aggressive than he has been all year. They kept us in the game for sure.”
But, it was Grove City that struck first on a Caleb Baumgartner shot from about 30 yards out with 35:16 remaining in regulation. The high shot found its way through the finger tips of a leaping Luke Irvin and into the net.
“He hit a nice left-footed shot,” Irani said. “He was in concussion protocol for a few weeks so for him to play most of the game was big. He almost had another one on a head ball. His goal gave us a lot of momentum moving forward.”
Just over 14 minutes later, the Tigers knotted the score at 1-all when Zach Scott scored on a header off a Mason Melaragno corner with 21:13 left.
After a scoreless first overtime session, Fairview got the game-winner from Michael Gennuso with 10:08 remaining to eliminate the Eagles.
“We were playing decent defense and they hit the ball back to the kid that was free,” Irani said. “He just hit a rifle. It was a good goal. If we’re going to lose, I’d rather lose on a good goal from them.”
The loss ends the soccer careers of seniors Pierson Badowski, Caleb Kulp and Brody Panazzi.
“You can’t replace a Pierson Badowski and not just his goal scoring but his leadership,” Irani said. “He’s been a four-year starter and has scored a ton of goals. He’s super skilled, so you don’t replace a player like him.
“Brody Panazzi is a great kid. We’ve been talking about not beating yourself up and doing your best. He really, really stepped up. Caleb Kulp didn’t get a lot of playing time tonight, but if you ever need someone to do anything at any time, Caleb is literally the first one to volunteer. We’re going to miss those three guys a ton.”
NOTES: The Tigers outshot Grove City 29-11 and held a 9-5 advantage in cornerkicks. … Stucchio had 15 saves in goal for the Eagles, while Irvin was credited with just two stops. … Fairview will play fifth seed Harbor Creek – a 1-0 winner over North East – in the other D-10 semifinal Monday.
