The Sharon 12U all-star baseball team went 4-0 on its way to winning the Brookfield All-Star Tournament at Brookfield Community Park.
Sharon opened pool play with a 12-1 win over Mill Creek after a no-hitter from Lai'on Lampkins and Nick Fromm.
Lampkins pitched the first two innings, allowing one unearned run on five walks and four strikeouts. Fromm only gave up one base on balls and fanned three in the final two innings of work.
Lampkins had two doubles with four RBIs and Carter Fertig added two doubles with three RBIs to lead Sharon. Lucas Perks doubled and singled with an RBI, Bryce Bodien singled twice and Fromm doubled.
Sharon followed the no-hitter with a two-hit 20-1 win in the second game of pool play against Mineral Ridge.
Perks surrendered one unearned run on a pair of hits and a walk. He struck out four in two innings before turning things over to Liam Paoletta. The reliever pitched a perfect third inning.
Lampkins and Perks kept the hot hitting going as both doubled and singled twice. Lampkins had three RBIs and Perks drove in a pair.
Jermill Jackson and Fertig both doubled and singled with three RBIs, Bodien had three singles and two RBIs, Vito Donatelli and Rocco Donatelli both singled twice and drove in two, Fromm doubled with two driven in and Lawrence Thompkins singled with an RBI.
Howland was the next Sharon victim, falling 13-3 in the semifinals to open bracket play.
Fromm hit a two-run home run, doubled and singled twice with five RBIs to power the Sharon lineup. Perks doubled and singled twice with two RBIs, Fertig doubled and singled with a pair driven in, Vito Donatelli singled twice and Bodien, Lampkins, Paoletta and Thompkins each singled.
Lampkins got the start for Sharon. He allowed three runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out four in two innings before Fertig entered in relief. Fertig pitched two innings of one-hit ball, give up one walk and striking out one. Fromm pitched the final two innings, striking out one without surrendering a walk or hit.
In the championship, Brookfield emerged victorious 8-2 over Niles. Jackson and Vito Donatelli each singled with two RBIs, Lampkins singled twice with an RBI, Thompkins and Fromm both singled twice and Perks and Bodien each added a hit.
Fertig was the winner in relief. He allowed one run on a pair of hits and a walk with a strikeout in three innings. Fromm got the start, lasting three innings. He allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out one.
