SHARON – It wasn’t the cleanest at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Hull Street. The rain was coming down, players were covered in dirt and the base umpire was warning players to watch near second base due to the conditions.
But two clean plays by the Sharon baseball team helped propel them to a 7-6 walk-off win over Oil City on Wednesday.
The first came via a leadoff walk by Mikey Rodriques in the bottom of the seventh. He advanced to second on a steal, and on the play, the ball went into the outfield. The Tiger jumped to his feet and was ruled safe at third with a head-first slide.
The second play came on the next pitch when Santino Piccirilli hit a weak grounder to third base. Rodriques broke for home after the throw went to first, beating the throw to home for the win.
Afterward, Piccirilli was soaked, and sliding into second, third and home had Rodriques caked in dirt. But the Tigers remained perfect in two outings to start the year.
“We were slipping everywhere,” Piccirilli said. “On that last hit, I slipped in the box. A couple outfield hits, I slipped back there. But you gotta do what you gotta do.”
The Tigers (2-0 Region 2, 2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Derek Douglas reached on a wild-pitch third strike.
The Oilers (1-1 R2, 2-3) tied the game in the top of the fourth. William McMahon reached on a two-out single and scored on a hit by Casey Rybak.
One inning later, the Oilers took the lead when Matthew Ames singled to lead off the fifth. He scored on a single by Connor Highfield, who finished with three RBIs.
However, the Tigers retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A single by Hayden Scarmack, and walks by Piccirilli and Chandler Maurice loaded the bases. Angelo Fromm followed with a two-run single to give the Tigers a 5-2 advantage.
Oil City countered with a three-run sixth inning. With the bases loaded, a double by Highfield tied the game at 5, and Douglas put on the mound to work out of the jam. He got Conner Lockhart to ground out to end the inning.
“We were trying to save (Douglas) for tomorrow, but I know he can throw strikes,” Sharon head coach Chris Buchman said. “Right there, I brought him in – I think it was 5-5. I wanted someone that’s been there and maybe had a little more confidence and could come in an shut it down. I believe he did a great job in doing that.”
After a scoreless bottom of the sixth from the Tigers and a 1-2-3 inning from Douglas against the Oilers in the seventh, the stage was set for Rodriques and Piccirilli.
“Right there, in these conditions, doing the things he was able to do right there just shows the makeup of (Rodriques),” Buchman said. “It’s just a good athlete to have on the team, also.”
Douglas got the win with his perfect 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out one. Mark Cattron was handed a no-decision, but he pitched a scoreless three innings in the start. Cattroon struck out three with two hits and a walk.
Fromm finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Rodriques was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.
A strong start is nothing new to the Tigers. They began last season 3-1 before a rollercoaster stretch to end the season.
Buchman said the coaches have put some players in different positions – some due to necessity and others due to losing several players from last year. He also said the players are buying into what the coaches are telling them early in the year.
“We’ve been working this offseason,” Piccirilli said. “We’re gonna bounce back this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.