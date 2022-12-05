SHARON – It’s been a little while since the Sharon girls basketball team started the season with a couple wins. But after a strong defensive start, the Tigers are 2-0 in 2022.
The Tigers got the better of Jamestown 44-22 at Sharon High School on Monday night.
The Muskies (0-1) scored the first four points of the game. But things swung in Sharon’s favor shortly after. Jasmine McGee came up with a steal and India McGee scored off an assist from Lacey Root, and the Tigers were rolling.
The Tigers (2-0) forced Jamestown into 18 first-half turnovers. The extra possessions allowed the Tigers to gain control early. They went on a 17-0 run that lasted just shy of 11 minutes.
Alayna Cadman snapped the streak with a layup with four minutes left in the second quarter, but by that point, the damage was done.
“I was a little disappointed in our start, but we were able to use our speed to get back in it,” Sharon head coach Kellie O’Brien said.
Things went a little better for the Muskies in the second half. The Jamestown defense tightened up and limited the Tigers to four third-quarter points. But the Tigers wouldn’t let Jamestown cut into their lead.
India McGee scored 13 points with two assists and a game-high three rebounds. Root scored nine points with six rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Diavonna Nixon scored seven points with six rebounds and an assist.
“Lacey’s definitely a leader on the team, just as a junior. Definitely,” O’Brien said. “Looking for here to even do a little bit more. She’s definitely going to be an asset for the rest of the year. India did a great job, too.”
Cadman led all scorers with 15 points with two rebounds and one assist. Savannah Thurber, Kiley Matters and Brianna Shetter each had two points. Matters also pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.
Jamestown is trying to fill the void left with Stacie Weimert missing the year. Weimert tore her ACL and was supposed to be the starting point guard coming into the season.
“We’re a very young squad. We lost our varsity point guard right before the season started,” Muskies head coach Jen McElhianey said. “We’ve got some confidence building, some skill building, working together, working out some of the kinks and the nerves that come right at the very beginning of the season.
“Savannah came back this year after being off a year. So it’s about getting everyone to gel together and kinda settle some of these nerves.”
The Tigers opened the season with a 52-49 win over Farrell Friday night. The strong start came despite losing Tay Chester, last season’s leading scorer. Chester suffered a torn ACL that could cost her the season.
Sharon will look to start a winning streak when it takes on Reynolds in Transfer tonight.
“Overall, the girls are excited to start off the season 2-0,” O’Brien said. “It’s been a while since we had a winning season.”
––––––
JAMESTOWN 4 4 7 7 22
SHARON 13 13 4 14 44
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 7-1-4-15, Britten 0-0-0-0, Shetter 1-0-0-2, Varano 0-0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-1-0, Keener 0-1-3-1, Matters 1-0-0-2, Thurber 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: None. Totals: 9-4-9-22
SHARON – Crumby 1-0-0-2, I. McGee 6-1-2-13, Dar. Nixon 0-0-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0-3, J. McGee 2-1-3-5, Messina 0-0-0-0, Griggs 1-0-0-3, Dia. Nixon 3-0-0-7, Root 4-1-2-9, Ragsdale-Holden 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Robinson, Griggs, Dia. Nixon. Totals:19-3-7-44.
JV: No game.
