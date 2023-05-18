SOUTH PYMATUNING — With the Sharpsville baseball team down four runs, Jack Leipheimer had one of the biggest plays of the game.
The Blue Devil almost hit into a double play, but he beat the throw to first.
That bang-bang play helped spark a rally that ended with a 6-5 win over Hickory Thursday evening at Kevin Yarabinec Field.
“I don’t want Tyson (Djakovich) or DJ (Donatelli) to get me out,” Leipheimer siad. “I’m buddies with both of them.”
Since Leipheimer beat out the double play, the Blue Devils kept pressure on the Hornets. And that pressure had an impact.
Hickory committed four errors in the bottom of the seventh. All of them following that potential two-out grounder.
The Blue Devils (11-5 Region 1, 12-7) trailed 5-1 entering the home half of the seventh. Jake Tonty got things going with a leadoff single back up the middle. Leipheimer reached after Caullin Summers was called out at second base.
Luke Distler drove in Tonty with a single to center, making it a 5-2 Hickory advantage. Leipheimer scored on a fielding error at second base off a grounder from Stephen Tarnoci.
Distler crossed on a dropped fly to right field off the bat of Gabe Titus. Eric Lindstedt tied the game at 5 with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Tarnoci.
A Braden Scarvel grounder to shortstop took a high bounce into the outfield for the final error of the game. It scored Titus, and the Sharpsville players rushed the field.
“Gave the game to them,” Hickory head coach Chris Manzo said. “Our pitchers, Fedele and McKinney, did a great job. Got the ground balls. Should have walked away with the win, but that’s baseball. That’s what happens some times. Just lost focus”
Hickory opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Tanner Turosky drew a leadoff walk, and DJ Donatelli reached on a Sharpsville error. Turosky scored on an infield single from Johnny Leedham, and Donatelli came across on an RBI groundout form Tyson Djakovich.
Sharpsville responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Leipheimer singled to lead off the home half and reached second on a throwing error from second base. Luke Distler drove him in with a single to left-center field, making it a 2-1 Hickory lead.
Hickory (10-4 Region 2, 13-5) got that run back when Joey Cidila drew a two-out walk in the top of the second. He scored from first when Tarnoci and pitcher Kaden Wygant collided on a two-out pop just behind the pitcher’s mound.
In the top of the fifth, Dennis Fedele drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Leedham. And in the sixth, Turosky reached on a two-out walk and scored via an RBI double from Donatelli to left-center field.
“We weren’t playing the game like we know how to play it – making dumb mistakes, little league mistakes, that we shouldn’t be making at this level or at this age,” Sharpsville head coach Ryan Morris said. “That happens, but we kinda had our tails between our legs there until that last half inning, and all of a sudden we came back awake.”
Despite the lead, it was the Blue Devils who finished the regular season on a high note.
Distler finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Blue Devils. Leipheimer was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Tonty went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Scarvel was credited with the win. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk in one inning of relief.
Wygant got the start against Fedele in a battle of southpaws. Wygant lasted four innings, allowing three runs – two earned – on one hit and three free passes. He struck out a pair before handing things over to Tarnoci.
The Sharpsville reliever gave up one run on one hit and three walks in one inning.
Austin McKinney took the loss after allowing five runs – one earned – on two hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. Fedele lasted five innings for the Hornets. He surrendered one run on a pair of hits and five walks, striking out seven.
Zac Lanshcak finished 2-for-4 for the Hornets. Fedele, Djakovich and Donatelli each had one RBI.
The Hornets were coming off a 10-inning, region-clinching win over Slippery Rock on Wednesday night.
Now the two teams will figure out where they stand as far as the District 10 tournament is concerned. The D-10 committee is scheduled to meet this morning and brackets are supposed to be released some time today.
“I think now our players understand that they can play this game with anybody,” Morris said. “As long as we don’t give up and give them any more mistakes, any game’s our game.”
