HERMITAGE – Sharpsville is headed back to the District 10 championship.
The Blue Devils took advantage of nine Mercer errors to secure their second title-game berth in three seasons with a 10-0 victory in five innings Wednesday afternoon at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
“The girls and I are excited to get back there,” Sharpsville coach Mark Piccirilli said. “For the seniors, this will be their second time around. Basically when we started hitting back in January, we were talking about it then to be honest with you, but once we got in the season it was game-by-game. They didn’t want to hear about that stuff until it was time. The coaching staff was good with that, focusing on our next game.”
With the win, Piccirilli and the Blue Devils will get another crack at sixth-seeded Seneca – a 7-5 winner over Wilmington Wednesday afternoon – for the Class 2A championship on Monday at a site and time to be determined. The Blue Devils were eliminated from the 2022 tournament with a 5-3 loss in the semifinals to the Bobcats at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
“These guys are pumped up to face them because they knocked us out last year,” the Blue Devil mentor said. “We’re ready and we want to face them. It’s going to be a good game.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Devils scored four times on four Mustang errors without recording a hit in the second. A pair of Mercer errors allowed Sharpsville to extend its lead to 5-0 entering the fourth inning.
Sharspville sandwiched singles from Haley White and Emma Brest around three more Mercer errors to score four more runs in the fourth. Brest, Breanna Hanley and Izzie Candiotti were credited with RBIs in the inning.
White ended the game by opening the fifth with a single before scoring on a wild pitch to induce the mercy rule.
“We practice for that stuff,” Piccirilli said. “This is probably the most prepared team I’ve coached. A lot of these girls work on that stuff, not only in practice but outside of it on their own and with their travel teams.
“Not taking anything away from Angelina (Eakman), because she’s the future of this region, but my girls work at it and they’re good hitters.”
Lost in the shuffle of the Mustangs’ defensive lapses was the effort inside the circle by Hanley – who recorded her 500th career strikeout earlier in the spring and has yielded just 19 earned runs on the season.
The Blue Devil standout limited a high-powered Mercer offense to two baserunners – a first-inning walk to Emma Stoepfl and a fourth-inning single by Angelina Eakman – while striking out eight.
“Every time I do an interview I say the same things,” Piccirilli said. “She knows when to step it up in big games. She’s got a great defense behind her, too. She can thank her defense, because we have talented players there.”
For Mercer, the nine errors were a season high.
“Not the outcome we were looking for for sure,” first-year Mustangs coach Dave Stoepfl said. “I had a lot of confidence going into this game and I think the girls did, too. Some days, things just don’t work out for you.
“They are obviously a good team and everybody knows that. I was hoping our familiarity with them would be a good thing for us, but we never really could get going today in any facet of the game. I know the girls were out there playing their hearts out.”
Eakman – who finished her freshman campaign with 207 strikeouts – limited Sharpsville to four hits on the afternoon in 4 1/3 innings of work.
“Ang had a great season and was throwing a lot of good stuff,” Dave Stoepfl said. “I can’t state it any other way, but I am extremely confident in (Eakman). There’s no one I’d rather go into this game with. I don’t know if the score accurately reflects what she did in the circle because the defense didn’t help her out. I was really proud of some of the pitches she made and some sequences were what we wanted.”
With the loss, Mercer (13-6) is forced to say good-bye to its lone senior Maddie Daris.
“Most of these girls, I have coached in the past, whether it was at the rec level and I’ve coached a couple different travel teams in the past, so I’ve coached them all at various points, but Maddie was the only one I never actually coached before this year, so I just the chance to meet her this year,” Dave Stoepfl said. “She’s real quiet but is a great kid and is a quick learner. Everyone on the team just loves her. It’s one of those things where we were happy to have a good season for her. Sure, we wish we could’ve gone farther and done more. She will be missed for sure.
“She’s a kid that we could’ve played at many different positions and been thrilled to have her there, but it was great having her at first because she helped out a lot.”
NOTES: Sharpsville won the 2021 District 10 title in Piccirilli’s second season at the helm. … Sharpsville did not have any errors. … White – who had two singles and also reached on an error – was the lone Blue Devil with multiple hits Wednesday, while Miah Applegarth and Brest reached base safely in all three at-bats. … White scored three times and Brest crossed home plate twice.
