The Shenango High boys basketball team grabbed an early lead over Wilmington and then came alive in the second quarter to secure a win at home on Wednesday.
The Wildcats cruised to a 70-32 nonsection victory against Wilmington.
“We needed that (win) when we had two tough losses. We need to get back on the right track again,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “It was nice to be able to bounce back after the last two games and get a win tonight.”
Shenango (11-4 overall) started off the first quarter slow with some miscues on passing, but a couple of back-to-back 3-pointers from Jimmy Roe gave the team a 10-2 lead against Wilmington.
“I felt we were a little sloppy at the beginning,” McQuiston said. “It took us a little bit to get going. Sometimes that happens. We just had to get refocused and ready to go in the second quarter.”
Shenango tacked on eight more points to end the first quarter with a five-point lead over the Greyhounds.
“(Brody) McQuiston’s obviously a very good player. We had a hard time with him in the post. We changed up a little bit in the second half and it seemed to help a little bit, but, he’s just good,” Wilmington coach Robb Shimrack said of the loss. “They’re obviously a very good team. Hopefully, they have a nice run in the playoffs because Bob’s a good coach. We played hard. We just run out of bullets sometimes and that was the case tonight.”
In the second quarter, Shenango’s Brody McQuiston came alive.
“I thought he played well,” McQuiston said of his son. “Credit to the guys — I thought they did a good job getting the ball inside. He was posting up and I thought the guys did a good job of finding him in there. A couple of times I thought he should’ve maybe kicked it out. I thought for the most part he kicked it out when he was supposed to. Credit to his teammates for that because they found him inside and he was able to finish tonight.”
Brody McQuiston chipped in 13 points in the second and led the Wildcats with 27 points overall.
Shenango posted 23 points to Wilmington’s 10 to enter halftime with a 41-23 lead.
“I thought we needed to pick up the intensity a little bit,” Bob McQuiston said of halftime adjustments. “We talked about rotating off the ball a little better; keep moving the ball.”
Shimrack said the talk at halftime was, “just to switch up a little bit how we played against McQuiston,” adding, “Jimmy Roe obviously shot the lights out. You can’t prepare for that. They’re a good team. They got a few players.”
With 1:39 left in the third quarter, Brody McQuiston made a layup to bring the score to 55-24 and force the mercy rule.
Bob McQuiston said the defensive execution in the second half was, “Okay,” adding, “We need to do a little bit better job on some of our rotations when we’re press. I thought we left the middle open a couple of times too easily. That’s stuff we need to work on, we can look at film and adjust from there.”
Wilmington only scored one point in the third quarter from a free throw from Anthony Reed. Reed paced Wilmington with 18 points.
Bob McQuiston pulled his starters with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter.
“I think that’s the one thing we try to take pride in. They’re a good team, they’re good teammates and they cheer for each other,” Bob McQuiston said. “We tell them, ‘Hey you might only get 30 seconds in there but make the most of that 30 seconds.’ I think that guys do a good job coming in, being ready to go and when they come out they cheer on their teammates. That’s a sign of a good team.”
Shenango’s Joe Campoli and Roe sank three and four 3-pointers, respectively. Shenango had a total of eight 3-pointers in the game.
“It’s nice. For us this year, it’s been different guys stepping up at different times of the year. I think we have five or six guys that can knock down open shots,” Bob McQuiston said. “If one guy’s not hitting them, somebody else is. Fortunately tonight, we had Jimmy and Joey both shooting the ball pretty well from the outside.”
––––––
WILMINGTON 13 10 1 8 32
SHENANGO 18 23 14 15 70
WILMINGTON – Miller 0-0-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0-2, Hill 2-2-2-6, Book 2-0-2-4, Reed 6-5-6-18, Bruckner 1-0-0-2, Gardner 0-0-0-0, Serafino 0-0-0-0, Kline 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Reed 1. Totals: 12-7-10-32.
SHENANGO – Roe 4-0-0-12, Lenhart 1-0-6-2, McQuiston 11-4-4-27, Herb 2-0-0-4, Zeigler 3-0-0-6, Campoli 3-0-0-9, Malley 1-0-0-2, George 1-0-0-2, Myers 0-0-0-0, Leitera 0-0-0-0, Houk 0-0-0-0, Dominic 0-0-0-0, J. Proctor 0-0-0-0, D. Proctor 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Roe 4, Campoli 3, McQuiston 1. Totals: 29-4-10-70.
JV: Shenango 60, Wilmington 38. S — Jason Malley 14, W — Freddy Zehetner 9.
