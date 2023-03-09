There were 13 locals that made the trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class 2A and 3A wrestling tournaments. Mercer County had 11 in 2A and Hickory – the area’s only 3A team – sent two. After Thursday, only six locals are still alive in the championship bracket in 2A. Both Brody Bishop and Connor Saylor were forced to the consolation bracket in Class 3A. The opening day of the state meet went well for Grove City, much like it has all postseason. Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman all progressed to their respective quarterfinals. Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers, Reynolds Jalen Wagner and Sharon’s Mike Mazurek also stayed alive in the championship bracket. Hudson Hohman began his day with a 10-3 decision over Berks Catholic Gunnar Maciejewski in the first round of the 121-pound bracket. The Grove City freshman will face Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger, who beat United’s Gideon Bracken in a 6-3 decision. Hamilton continued his recent hot streak with a 17-3 major decision in the first round against Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey. The GC sophomore will advance at 145 to face Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler, who beat Chase Burke, of Benton, in a 9-6 decision. Hunter Hohman rounds out the Eagles who advanced. The junior won by fall 1:09 into a first-round match with Tussey Mountain’s Ezra Masood. Hunter Hohman will face Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski in the quarterfinals. Sugalski beat Huntingdon Area’s Andrew McMonagle in a 7-3 decision in the first round. Summers earned a 6-4 decision against Hopewell’s Isaiah Pisano in the first round of the 152 class. The junior Blue Devil has Montgomery’s Conner Harer waiting in the next round. Harer, the returning champion, won via a 24-11 major decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Keegan Ramsay. Wagner was the lone Reynolds wrestler to advance in the championship bracket. The senior beat Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler in a 7-5 decision in the first round of 172. Wagner will face Montgomery’s Caden Finck, who held on for a 3-2 decision over Palisades’ Daniel Haubert. Mazurek needed seven rounds to beat Berks Catholic’s Owen Reber, but he eventually was credited with an escape to win the 285 first-round bout. Mazurek will see Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich in the quarterfinal. Ulrich earned a 2-0 win over Upper Dauphin’s Peyton Wentzel to advance.
CONSOLATION COMPETITION
Reynolds’ Wyatt Waite lost via pinfall 43 seconds into the preliminary round to Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal. Waite fell to Saegertown’s Carter Beck in a 7-0 decision in the first round of the consolation bracket. Waite finished with a 30-15 record. Fellow Raider Chase Bell also fell to the consolation bracket. Bell lost a 5-3 decision to Faith Christian’s Mason Wagner in a 133 first-round bout. The Reynolds junior advanced to the second round of the consolation bracket with a pin 1:17 into a meeting with Cranberry’s Conner Rezkowski. Bell will face Montour Peter Chacon in the second round today. The last Raider in the consolation round is Vito Gentile at 160. The sophomore earned a pin 5:19 into a preliminary bout with Notre Dame-GP’s Joseph Lapenna. Gentile was pinned by Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross 4:50 into the first round. The Raider will face West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the second round of consolations today. Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger was pinned by Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead 1:48 into the preliminary match at 127. The Blue Devil lost an 8-4 decision to Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich in the opening set in the consolation matches. Rueberger, a junior, finishes with an 84-31 record. Commodore Perry standout Wyatt Lazzar lost a 7-0 decision to Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in 139’s first round. The junior Panther stayed alive to wrestling in the second of the consolation round following an 8-1 decision over St. Marys’ Ben Reynolds. Lazzar will meet Burrell’s Niko Ferra in the next round. In 3A, Bishop wrestled his last match, and Saylor will compete in the consolation round today. Bishop fell in the 107 first round to Abington Heights’ Luke Sirianni – one of the top-ranked wrestlers – via a 15-5 major decision. Bishop lost to Penn Trafford’s Dylan Barrett in the opening set of the consolation rounds via a 6-0 decision. Saylor started strong with a 10-3 decision against Connellsville’s Lonzy Vielma in the preliminary round of 139. The Hornet fell in a 10-4 decision in the first round to Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath, who was ranked No. 1 in the weight class in the winter. Saylor will face Oxford Area’s Austin McMillan in the second round of consolations. Note: Results are online at FLOARENA.
There were 13 locals that made the trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class 2A and 3A wrestling tournaments. Mercer County had 11 in 2A and Hickory – the area’s only 3A team – sent two.
After Thursday, only six locals are still alive in the championship bracket in 2A. Both Brody Bishop and Connor Saylor were forced to the consolation bracket in Class 3A.
The opening day of the state meet went well for Grove City, much like hit has all postseason. Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman all progressed to their respective quarterfinals.
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers, Reynolds Jalen Wagner and Sharon’s Mike Mazurek also stayed alive in the championship bracket.
Hudson Hohman began his day with a 10-3 decision over Berks Catholic Gunnar Maciejewski in the first round of the 121-pound bracket. The Grove City freshman will face Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger, who beat United’s Gideon Bracken in a 6-3 decision.
Hamilton continued his recent hot streak with a 17-3 major decision in the first round against Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey. The GC sophomore will advance at 145 to face Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler, who beat Chase Burke, of Benton, in a 9-6 decision.
Hunter Hohman rounds out the Eagles who advanced. The junior won by fall 1:09 into a first-round match with Tussey Mountain’s Ezra Masood. Hunter Hohman will face Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski in the quarterfinals.
Sugalski beat Huntingdon Area’s Andrew McMonagle in a 7-3 decision in the first round.
Summers earned a 6-4 decision against Hopewell’s Isaiah Pisano in the first round of the 152 class. The junior Blue Devil has Montgomery’s Conner Harer waiting in the next round. Harer, the returning champion, won via a 24-11 major decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Keegan Ramsay.
Wagner was the lone Reynolds wrestler to advance in the championship bracket. The senior beat Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler in a 7-5 decision in the first round of 172. Wagner will face Montgomery’s Caden Finck, who held on for a 3-2 decision over Palisades’ Daniel Haubert.
Mazurek needed seven rounds to beat Berks Catholic’s Owen Reber, but he eventually was credited with an escape to win the 285 first-round bout. Mazurek will see Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich in the quarterfinal. Ulrich earned a 2-0 win over Upper Dauphin’s Peyton Wentzel to advance.
CONSOLATION COMPETITION
Reynolds’ Wyatt Waite lost via pinfall 43 seconds into the preliminary round to Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal. Waite fell to Saegertown’s Carter Beck in a 7-0 decision in the first round of the consolation bracket. Waite finished with a 30-15 record.
Fellow Raider Chase Bell also fell to the consolation bracket. Bell lost a 5-3 decision to Faith Christian’s Mason Wagner in a 133 first-round bout. The Reynolds junior advanced to the second round of the consolation bracket with a pin 1:17 into a meeting with Cranberry’s Conner Rezkowski. Bell will face Montour Peter Chacon in the second round today.
The last Raider in the consolation round is Vito Gentile at 160. The sophomore earned a pin 5:19 into a preliminary bout with Notre Dame-GP’s Joseph Lapenna. Gentile was pinned by Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross 4:50 into the first round. The Raider will face West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the second round of consolations today.
Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger was pinned by Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead 1:48 into the preliminary match at 127. The Blue Devil lost an 8-4 decision to Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich in the opening set in the consolation matches. Rueberger, a junior, finishes with an 84-31 record.
Commodore Perry standout Wyatt Lazzar lost a 7-0 decision to Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in 139’s first round. The junior Panther stayed alive to wrestling in the second of the consolation round following an 8-1 decision over St. Marys’ Ben Reynolds. Lazzar will meet Burrell’s Niko Ferra in the next round.
In 3A, Bishop wrestled his last match, and Saylor will compete in the consolation round today.
Bishop fell in the 107 first round to Abington Heights’ Luke Sirianni – one of the top-ranked wrestlers – via a 15-5 major decision. Bishop lost to Penn Trafford’s Dylan Barrett in the opening set of the consolation rounds via a 6-0 decision.
Saylor started strong with a 10-3 decision against Connellsville’s Lonzy Vielma in the preliminary round of 139. The Hornet fell in a 10-4 decision in the first round to Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath, who was ranked No. 1 in the weight class in the winter.
Saylor will face Oxford Area’s Austin McMillan in the second round of consolations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.