The ink is dry on a professional contract for one local athlete.
Ricky Mineo, a standout pitcher for Slippery Rock High School and Slippery Rock University, has signed with the Minnesota Twins organization. The news was reported on the SRU Athletics Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Mineo was a two-time All-Region 4, District 10 selection and led the Rockets to a District 10 championship.
At SRU, the righty a 3.23 ERA in 27 appearances, including 19 starts. He struck out 156 and walked 59 while holding opposing batters to a .195 batting average in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
Mineo posted a career-best 2.84 ERA in 2022. He amassed a 6-4 record after moving to the starting rotation full time. In 12 appearances — Mineo made 10 starts and two postseason relief appearances — he logged three complete games, including a pair of shutouts. He pitched 66 2/3 innings for The Rock, striking out a team-high 85 and walking 28.
The SRU product set a program record with 17 strikeouts in a combined no-hitter against Davis & Elkins on March 6. His work in 2022 led to second team All-Pennsylvania Scholastic Athletic Conference West honors.
After his college season was completed, Mineo joined the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League. The summer league provides an opportunity for prospects to play in front of scouts prior to the MLB draft.
According to baseball-reference.com, Mineo posted a 4.05 ERA in seven appearances (two starts) with the Scrappers. He had a 1-0 record with 13 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 15 and issuing 13 free passes.
SRU has six former players active in the professional levels with Mineo, Lou Trivino (New York Yankees), Matt Adams (Kansas City Monarchs/American Association), Will Kengor (Milwaukee Milkmen/American Association), Joe Campagna (Tri-City Valley Cats/Frontier League) and Abraham Mow (Billings Mustangs/Pioneer League).
