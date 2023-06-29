HERMITAGE – Rising West Middlesex sophomore Kate Sowers has been in this position before. She had a strong opening round of the 2022 Herald-Tam O'Shanter Junior Golf Championship, and she replicated that success on Thursday morning.
Sowers shot a 71 in the opening round of the 75th championship at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course. She leads upcoming Grove City freshman Isaac Allan, who shot a 76 for second place.
"I've been working really hard and putting a lot of hours into practice," Sowers said. "It's nice to see it paying off."
The 71 was Sowers best score in her last three rounds at the Herald-Tamie. She shot a 80 in the opening round last year and a 74 on the final day.
Despite the low score, she also left a couple strokes on the course. She had a few putts that didn't sink on the back nine.
"I definitely left putts and shots out there that hopefully I could get tomorrow, but I'm very happy with that round today. Very happy," Sowers said.
This is Sowers' third Herald-Tamie tournament. She was the runner-up in 2021 and won in 2022, so she's learned how to handle the competition while sitting near the top of the standings.
Learning how to deal with nerves was one of those lessons. She knew she needed to have a good mindset, and hat paid off on the front nine, where she got off to a strong start.
She was patient for the first nine holes and took what the course gave her one swing at a time. Eventually, she got some easy putts do to good tee work and iron play.
"I was just staying patient and hitting good drives," Sowers said. "When you do that, you can get some nice iron shots onto the green and get some putts."
John Partridge is third with an 80, Paige Sowers shot an 88 for fourth and Shane Barnes rounded out the top five with a 96. Braydon DeMaria (98), Tyler Boyle (100), Ava Miklos (100), Karsten Baker (101), Aiden Cadman (106), T.J. Wright (108) and Logan Tyson (119) were the remaining scores in the 12-golfer field.
LAST CALL
Tam O'Shanter will honor all past winners of the junior tournament following play today. The final competitors are expected to make their way off the course around 6 p.m.
A reception is also set to take place following the award ceremony.
FRIDAY'S TEE TIMES
The final day is set to start at 1:30 p.m. today. The tee times are:
1:30 p.m. – Tyson, Wright, Cadman.
1:38 p.m. – Baker, Boyle, Miklos.
1:46 p.m. – DeMaria, Barnes, Paige Sowers.
1:54 p.m. – Partridge, Allan, Kate Sowers.
