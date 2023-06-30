HERMITAGE – Kate Sowers followed the same plan as Thursday when she took to the first hole at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course on Friday afternoon.
And she was just as successful, finishing with a two-day score of 146 to win her second straight Herald-Tam O’Shanter Junior Golf Championship. She joined Leah Benson as the only female golfers to win multiple Tam O’Shanter titles. Benson won her two championships from 2019-20.
Sowers shot a 71 to grab the lead in the first round on Thursday. She followed it up with a 75 on Friday. Last season she shot a 154 to win the title.
“It’s a big achievement. This has always been a tournament I’ve loved to play in, and winning it two times in a row means a lot,” Sowers said. “Very proud of that. I’ve put a lot of hard work into this.”
Part of that work was to improve the distance of her shots. The tangible improvement has helped build Sowers’ confidence over the last year.
“I’ve definitely hit the ball further than I’ve ever hit it this year,” Sowers said. “Just confidence and putting and knowing where I want to putt.”
The upcoming West Middlesex sophomore put together a strong freshman campaign, finishing the year with a 146 at the District 10 Championship.
The performance in Meadville led to a second-place individual finish and a trip to State College for the PIAA Championships. She finished fourth individually with a 77-73—150, which was six strokes off Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb’s even-144 for the state title.
She said the second straight Tamie title is a good motivator heading into her sophomore season. A year where she wants to build on her accomplishments from 2022 and continue enjoying her golf career.
“Now I know what I can shoot here at Tamie, because I have multiple events coming up here at Tam O’Shanter,” Sowers said. “This gives me a good push for this course and the rest of my high school season and summer season.”
For the second straight year, rising Grove City freshman Isaac Allan finished as the runner-up. Allan shot 157 after carding a 76 in the opening round and an 81 on the final day.
Allan will have one more big tournament before he begins the summer ends. He will compete in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, N.C.
“A couple years ago, I was trying to get into (the world championships), and the next year I did,” Allan said. “I’m very happy to have that same experience I did last year.”
Afterwards, Allan will join Dennis Ranker’s squad at Grove City High School.
“I’ve pretty excited for high school,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have a pretty decent team this year,” Allan said.
Sowers wasn’t the only Big Red to finish a strong two-day tournament. Rising junior John Partridge came in third with a total score of 166. He shot an 80 Thursday with an 86 after a slow start on the first hole.
“Today, I would describe it as ‘sloppy.’ I played pretty sloppy,” Partridge said. “An 86 is a good score to what I actually felt like I was playing. But overall, I’m happy with my scores. I came out here to try to have fun, and getting third with a 166 for two days, I’m happy with that.”
The rest of the results were: Paige Sowers (88-84—172), Shane Barnes (96-90—186), Braydon DeMaria (98-90—188), Karsten Baker (101-91—192), Ava Miklos (100-105—205), T.J. Wright (108-128—236), Logan Tyson (119-147—266), Tyler Boyle (100-Did not finish), Aiden Cadman (106-Did not finish).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.