BROOKFIELD – Cohen Webb had the ball placed at the 3-yard line. He waited for the whistle and deposited the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.
Webb's penalty kick gave the Conneaut boys soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over Brookfield at Brookfield High School on Monday evening in a Division III sectional semifinal.
"Had trouble finishing," Brookfield head coach Jen Russo said. "Our goalie was our savior too. I know they had a lot more shots.
"It was a disappointing end. We were prepared for a shootout because we did believe those were the rules, but sudden death. Then obviously there was a handball, so that was just incredible disappointing that we didn't get a fair shot at the overtime."
The Warriors, the 21st seed, got on the board first with a goal by Mason Graybill off an assist from Ryland Mihalcin with 23:26 remaining in the first half.
"Mason is a very key player up front," Russo said. "We just gotta get him a little more aggressive. He tends to back down when an opponent kinda comes to the ball. He's not wanting to get too, too physical, but we'll change that."
The Spartans, the 22nd seed, tied the game when Quinn Coltman found some space in the middle of the box. He got to the side of the defender and fired a shot.
Neither team changed the score in the second half, leading to a 15-minute overtime.
The Warriors were called for a handball 90 seconds into the extra period, setting up Webb's penalty kick.
Justin Calip made 16 stops for the Warriors. He saved the game in the final minute of the second half when the Spartans got an open shot from a couple yards out right in front of the net.
Conneaut could have taken the lead midway through the second half. Coltman scored on a crosser from Webb, but the goal was waved off after Coltman was called for being offside.
The Warriors could have the entire roster coming back in 2023. They didn't have any seniors on this year's roster and the nine juniors on the team gained experience this fall.
Brookfield finished the regular season 2-11-2. Russo said she wants to see the Warriors be more aggressive and finish opportunities next season.
"The whole season was a little rougher for us this year compared to years past, but we're younger. We have no seniors," Russo said. "I'm looking forward to them all coming back next year and getting stronger."
The Spartans will face top-seeded Cardinal Mooney at Youngstown State University on Thursday.
