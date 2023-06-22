SHENANGO VALLEY CHAMBER GOLF OUTING SET FOR JULY 26
The Shenango Valley Chamber's annual Members and Friends Golf Outing is scheduled for July 26 at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course.
All golfers will receive 18 holes with a cart, a light breakfast, golf gift, snakes, beverages on the course and dinner after the outing.
Participants can chose from three categories when registering: male only, female only and mixed (2+2). Cost is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The top team from each category and proximity prizes will be awarded.
