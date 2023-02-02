JAVENS NAMED SMITH COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH
Hermitage native Devin Javens was awarded a graduate assistantship by Smith College with the women’s swim team. Javens will also look to attain her master’s degree in Exercise and Sports Studies from the Northampton, Mass., college.
This past May, Javens graduated magna cum laude from Denison University with a bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and English Literature. While at Denison, she was a four-year member and senior captain of the swim team.
Javens helped the Big Red to a third-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships, marking their 13th straight trip to the podium. In Javens’ recent trip to the national championship, she competed in the 200-yard individual medley relay, 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke. Earlier in the season, Javens helped Denison place second in the conference championship and she was named all-conference by placing second in the 200 breaststroke.
Before Javens’ senior year of college, she served as the assistant coach of the Coronado Swim Association in Coronado, Calif., working with their elite team. Prior to that, Javens was an assistant coach of Kraken Swimming of Hubbard, Ohio, primarily working with beginner-level swimmers.
THIEL MEN'S LACROSSE TO HOST PROSPECT DAY
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College men's lacrosse team will host a Prospect Day at the Rissell-Schreyer Dome on March 5.
The camp, open to boys graduating high school in 2023-26, will begin with check-in at 10:30 a.m. A college-style practice will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session and campus tour will begin at 1 p.m.
The cost is $75 per camper and includes a T-shirt and lunch.
Registration can be done online by going to https://thielcollege.wufoo.com/forms/2023-mens-lacrosse-prospect-day.
The registration deadline is Feb. 28. For questions, contact head coach Bryan McClure at 724-589-2044 or bmcclure@thiel.edu.
