Prices change for Westminster tickets

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster athletic department announced changes to ticket prices for home football and men's and women's basketball games.

Starting in the 2022-23 seasons, adults will pay $10 and non-Westminster students pay $5. Westminster students, faculty and staff with a Titan card and fans 5 years old and under can enter for free.

Grove City 8th grader takes 3rd at USTAF Nationals

Milena Sciullo, a rising eighth grader in Grove City, took third in the triple jump at the USA Track and Field Nationals on Thursday.

Sciullo completed a jump of 11.31 meters on her fifth attempt during the event for 13-14 year olds.

The winner, Mary Taylor, took first in the event with a jump of 11.32 meters. 

