50 players compete in Sharon Open
Sunday marked the end of the 100th Sharon Open Tennis Tournament. This year's tournament featured 50 players separated into seven divisions.
April and Tim Springirth won the mixed doubles over Meghan and Bob Messina. Rob Lehman and Larry Falhammer took the men's doubles. Lehman also took second place in the men's open singles. Springirth beat Lehman to win singles.
Issac Hightree beat Liam Klingsmith to win the boys singles.
Emma Overlingas was victorious over Lydia Grove to win the girls 18U singles.
Tonilynn and Francesca Elisco won the women's doubles after defeating Luanne Moose and Mona Macchia.
Changes to football schedules
Two local high school football matchups had their dates changed over the past couple days.
The Wilmington vs. Sharpsville/West Middlesex at Sharpsville High School has been moved from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27.
On Tuesday, the Hickory at Farrell football game scheduled for Sept. 23 has been moved to Sept. 24.
Several games have already been moved in District 10 due to the lack of officials. It is unknown wether the change in date for the local teams is a result of the current officiating numbers.
